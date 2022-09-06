Juliano Cazarré’s wife scares him by revealing her daughter’s image in the hospital and makes a shocking statement

Letícia Cazarré used social media this weekend to update followers about her daughter’s health status, Maria Guilherminaas a result of the relationship with Juliano Cazarre.

The couple’s youngest is only two months old and has been hospitalized since she was born, after being diagnosed with a cardiopathology and is fighting the Ebstein Anomaly.

In Instagram stories, the influencer posed with the little one in her arms and revealed that she has improved every day. In the image, Maria appeared wearing some wires connected to her nose, covered by a blanket.

“Maria Guilhermina continues to recover. Every day is a victory! thanks for the prayers“, he said in the caption.

Juliano Cazarré opens up about his disappearance

In his profile, recently, the actor from Pantanal opened the game by talking about the fact that he interrupted the lives he did with prayers for his daughter’s recovery.

“Sorry for the missing networks. Things are hectic around here, but always full of love and cuteness. I didn’t have time to continue with the lives about São José”he said.

“The family, the recordings and the online philosophy faculty I currently attend are taking up all my time. And it’s good that it is.”justified.

“Thank you for caring for our family and for Alcides in the soap opera. Pray for our Maria Guilhermina who is still in Sampa with her mother, recovering. Pray for @leticiacazarre, that she keeps fighting with the usual strength and love“, he finished.

