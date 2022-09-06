Juliette shows new family members: “I’m a mom”

Juliette shows the new members of the family and surprises

The singer and former BBB Juliette Freire made a beautiful surprise for his mother, Dona Fátima. The big winner of the 21st edition of Big Brother reality show Brasil found a charming way to tell that his family would grow.

In the video shared by the artist, she appears with a small box and calls her mother to give it to her. As soon as Dona Fátima enters the immense room, Juliette hands him the gift and when opened it turns out to be two pairs of small shoes: one white and pink and the other in blue! Dona Fátima said with emotion: “What a beautiful thing!”.

The singer also reveals that her mother’s request was answered: “It’s going to be a grandma”. She even says that she will have a boy and a girl. Dona Fátima still questions whether her famous daughter is pregnant and, to top it off, with twins!

The BBB 21 winner doesn’t respond and just leaves… Upon returning to the room, the singer then reveals that she became the mother of two puppies when they were still puppies. The two – a male and a female are of the Pomeranian Lulu breed.

The ex-sister, who during her participation in the reality show became a phenomenon on social networks, used her profiles on different internet networks to promote a vote on the choice of her new pets. The little ones won the name chosen by internet users. The female is called Pitica and the male is called Couscous.

Many fans reacted to the news and, like Dona Fátima, fell for Juliette’s prank. “Even I deluded myself into thinking I was really a child,” said one internet user. The actress and friend of the ex-BBB, Thank you Massafera celebrated: “Amorrrrr! Our growing family is so beautiful all this!”.

Juliette is drooling over the puppies and has shown the animation and play between Couscous and Pitica. “Now it’s official: I’m a mom,” she said proudly of the pets.

Tell us what you think!