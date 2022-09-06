Justin Bieber at Rock in Rio was a Christian idol of straight people – 09/05/2022 – Illustrated

Justin Bieber headlined the Rock in Rio Sunday in a show conducted with a face so calm that at times he even seemed bored. He held the microphone for an hour and a half singing about God, love and justice accompanied by the chorus of the crowd. But his life wasn’t always this peaceful.

Bieber was just 15 years old when he debuted with “One Time”, one of his first hits. At a time when handsome men’s faces were lacking in the pop music industry, it didn’t take long for it to become a fever among teenagers and make gay or bisexual boys realize that maybe there was really something different about their sexuality.

Turns out, in the early 2010s, being gay was a much stronger taboo than it is today. Any male artist who strayed from the standards of heteronormativity became the target of derision. After releasing “Baby”, still with a thin voice and perfectly aligned bangs, Bieber once and for all won the dislike of heterosexual men. It became fashionable to call him “Justin Biba”. Real man could not be seen even mumbling his songs.

The women have created a huge, resilient and enduring fan base. No wonder, thousands of them, already in their thirties, some mothers for years, were squeezed into the front rows of the Rock in Rio audience.

But, unlike his other visits to Brazil, the crowd was also full of men, including heterosexuals. It was the ultimate proof that Bieber really needed to change his sound to earn their trust. Megahits like “Baby” were even on the show’s set-list, but they felt much more like a treat for nostalgic fans than what he really wanted to sing.

Growing up in show business has its price, and Bieber has been the subject of a series of public scandals, but it seems that the turmoil has only made his career grow. He mistreated paparazzi and was even arrested for drunk driving. In Brazil, in 2013, he was even expelled from Copacabana Palace after breaking objects in the room and trying to enter the hotel with prostitutes.

This all took him away from work. It took five years for him to release a new album, “Changes”, which came out in 2020. Full of trap influences, this album made Bieber an idol of straight people, alongside established rappers like Travis Scott and Post Malone.

The straight men who scoffed at Bieber for years, now older — and hopefully more mature — can also identify with the lyrics that extol the woman. “Changes”, for example, is full of serenades to his wife, Hailey Bieber.

The change in sound also marked the period in which the singer began to discuss his relationship with religion. At an event where he presented a preview of the album to journalists and members of the music industry, Bieber said that it was God who took him “from the dark place” where he was and “loved him even during the worst time”.

“I don’t think it should even be alive, let alone thriving,” he said at the time. In the song that gives the album its title, he says that he is going through changes, but he doesn’t know if he will really change.

The theme of overcoming continued in “Justice”, an album released a year later, in 2021, in which Bieber even returns to flirt with pop, but remains glued to trap and R&B. In “Holy”, he sings that the way his lover holds him is sacred, and with “Hold On” he asks them to hold on because heaven isn’t such a faraway place.

Both songs were sung at the beginning of this Sunday’s show, right after a video showed on the big screens with images that show Bieber among forests and stars, while a narration made references to Jesus and expressions like “journey”.

Bieber postponed concerts from his tour in June after suffering paralysis in half of his face and being diagnosed with a rare condition called Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Since then, he has improved, but he still doesn’t seem to be living his best days.

The singer, who suffered from depression in 2019, appears to be in poor mental health again. His show was even lively, but he didn’t seem to be on stage with body and soul, after having arrived at the last minute in Brazil and being seen with a few friends face while going to the festival. It was proof that Bieber still has a lot to overcome, which seems to please both his longtime fans and new admirers.