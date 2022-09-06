Justin Bieber comments on tour suspension after Rock in Rio: ‘Exhaustion took over me’ | Rock in Rio 2022

Justin Bieber commented on the suspension of the tour in Latin America, after playing at Rock in Rio this Sunday (4). See, in the video above, the best moments of the show at the Rio festival.

The statement postponing the dates in São Paulo, Chile and Argentina was released this Tuesday (6).

The Canadian singer attributed the suspension to Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which gave him facial paralysis in June. He also stopped touring North America due to illness.

“Last weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and gave my all to people in Brazil. After leaving the stage, exhaustion took over me and I realized that I need to make my health a priority now”, he says. Bieber.

“So I’m taking a break from touring for now. I’ll be fine, but I need time to rest and get better,” he continues. Read full note below.

1 of 2 Justin Bieber comments on suspension of shows after Rock in Rio — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter/T4F Justin Bieber comments on suspension of shows after Rock in Rio – Photo: Reproduction/Twitter/T4F

The two shows in São Paulo were sold out and would take place on the 14th and 15th of September.

According to a spokesperson, the presentations have not been cancelled, but there is no further information about new dates.

Bieber performed on Sunday (4), at Rock in Rio, amid rumors that he would cancel the rest of the tour to take care of his mental health.

Justin Bieber does a relaxed, slow-motion show, proving he doesn’t have to make an effort to sing

According to a statement, the shows in Chile on Wednesday (7th) and in Argentina on Saturday (10th) and Sunday (11th) were also suspended.

2 of 2 Justin Bieber performs on the 3rd night of Rock in Rio — Photo: Reproduction Justin Bieber performs on the 3rd night of Rock in Rio – Photo: Reproduction

In addition to the performances in São Paulo, he would also perform in Chile and Argentina, South America, and countries such as South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, India and Japan. The end of the tour was scheduled for March 2023, in Poland.

Read Time For Fun’s full note about Bieber’s tour suspension:

“We regret to inform you that due to the personal problems of the artist Justin Bieber, the ‘Justice World Tour Latin America’ has been suspended, including its shows in São Paulo that would be held on September 14th and 15th.

We will soon release additional information about the ticket refund or maintenance procedure for ticket holders.