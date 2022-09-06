Justin Bieber postpones shows in São Paulo, after performing at Rock in Rio 2022 | Rock in Rio 2022

The singer Justin Bieber suspended the presentations scheduled for the 14th and 15th of September in São Paulo and the other shows he would do in Latin America.

See, in the video above, the best moments of Justin Bieber’s concert at Rock in Rio.

The information was released on the profile of the producer Time For Fun this Tuesday (6). Tickets for both shows were sold out.

“We regret to inform you that due to artist Justin Bieber’s personal issues, the ‘Justice World Tour Latin America’ has been suspended, including their shows in São Paulo that would be held on September 14th and 15th”, says the statement published this Tuesday (6th).

According to a spokesperson, the shows have not been cancelled, but there is no further information about new dates.

Bieber performed on Sunday (4), at Rock in Rio, amid rumors that he would cancel the rest of the tour to take care of his mental health.

Justin Bieber does a relaxed, slow-motion show, proving he doesn’t have to make an effort to sing

According to a statement, the shows in Chile on Wednesday (7th) and in Argentina on Saturday (10th) and Sunday (11th) were also suspended.

1 of 1 Justin Bieber performs on the 3rd night of Rock in Rio — Photo: Reproduction Justin Bieber performs on the 3rd night of Rock in Rio – Photo: Reproduction

In addition to the performances in São Paulo, he would also perform in Chile and Argentina, South America, and countries such as South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, India and Japan. The end of the tour was scheduled for March 2023, in Poland.

Read Time For Fun’s full note about Bieber’s tour suspension:

“We regret to inform you that due to the personal problems of the artist Justin Bieber, the ‘Justice World Tour Latin America’ has been suspended, including its shows in São Paulo that would be held on September 14th and 15th.

We will soon release additional information about the ticket refund or maintenance procedure for ticket holders.