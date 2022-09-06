Kaik or Naka? Find out who did better in the final competition of Ilha Record | Cíntia Lima column

The grand finale of Ilha Record 2 will take place on September 8 and in the grand finale, two participants will compete for the R$500,000 prize. In the final are Kaik Pereira and Flávio Nakagima, and this column found out which participant did better in the final race. It’s Spoiler!

Ilha Record 2 did not respond in terms of audience. The program is well done, Mariana Rios presented the reality show very well, but the fact that it was recorded, that the audience did not interact throughout the game and the rules were a little complicated, contributed to the low ratings.

The last race of the season determines the big winner of the season. On the 8th, the final will be live, the race will be shown and the public will know the big winner and will also choose the big winner of the popular vote, which will take R$ 250 thousand.

In the final test, Kaikinho and Naka competed in a difficult test and that involved height. Faced with the challenge, fear was decisive for the best performance of one and the worst of the other. Heads up! The spoiler comes now! The participant who did better in the final race was Kaikinho, that is, if there is no surprise live, the young man will be the big winner of Ilha Record 2.

It is speculated that the broadcaster should rethink some changes, if it wants to air the third edition of the reality. A reality show has to be live, the audience needs to feel that they are part of the “game”, which can take away those who don’t like it and especially cheer and vote for your favourite.

The rules of reality also need to change, exile (where the eliminated stay for the entire game) doesn’t make much sense.

Ilha Record is a reality show created by the broadcaster itself, which facilitates possible changes and is essential for the reality to remain on the Record grid in 2023. for the fans of the format, the crowd is so that the improvements come and can give results.

Read too: