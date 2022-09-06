Klara Castanho decides to sue journalist, presenter and youtuber for disclosing abuse suffered by her

Months after the controversy involving his name, actress Klara Castanho decided to sue presenter Antônia Fontenelle, journalist Leo Dias and youtuber Adriana Kappaz, known as Dri Paz, for the crimes of slander, defamation and slander. The information was released by the portal “Em Off” and confirmed by “UOL” this Monday (05).

The actress claims that the three would have made up lies about her pregnancy, as well as spreading some information on the web. Klara also reported that she felt humiliated by the disclosure of the abuse she suffered – confirmed by her through an open letter on her social networks, in which she said she was raped and ended up getting pregnant. The artist decided to give the baby up for adoption.

According to “On Off, the artist’s defense alleges that the journalist insulted her during an interview, inferring “that Klara Castanho would be an actress ‘who sells an image that everyone thinks is saintly’, who has a ‘drama history’ and that what she has done is ‘losing faith in humanity’” , leaving no doubt about the subject he was dealing with at the time.

The actress’ lawyers still claim that Leo Dias would have passed on information about the young woman’s pregnancy, leaked while still in the hospital, to Dri Paz and Fontenelle. The two shared videos talking about it. Also according to the actress’ defense, Dri Paz posted a video on a social network accusing him of the crime of abandonment of an incapable person. She would have said that the 21-year-old would have paid to “disappear with the child”, which constitutes slander and defamation.