Klara Castanho files criminal complaint against Leo Dias and Fontenelle

Klara Castanho filed a criminal complaint against journalist Leo Dias, presenter Antonia Fontenelle and youtuber Adriana Kappaz, known as Dri Paz, for the crimes of defamation, slander and slander.

The penalties for defamation and libel can reach one year, while the penalty for slander can reach two years.

The information was published by Em Off and confirmed by splash with the TJRJ (Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro), where the case was filed.

According to the publication, the actress claims that Dias, Fontenelle and Dri Paz would have invented lies about her pregnancy, in addition to spreading the information on the internet. Klara also reported feeling humiliated by the disclosure of her rape.

In June, she revealed through an open letter that she was raped, became pregnant and decided to give the baby up for adoption.

On the occasion, Klara spoke after her name ended up in the most talked about topics on social networks after a series of speculations.

The story gained strength after Antonia Fontenelle said in a live that “a 21-year-old global actress would have gotten pregnant and donated the child for adoption”. “She didn’t want to look at the child’s face,” said the presenter.

Before, Leo Dias had talked about the subject, without naming names, in an interview for “The Noite com Danilo Gentili” (SBT).

According to Em Off, in the text of the action, the defense of the actress alleges that the journalist insulted the artist during the interview by inferring “that Klara Castanho would be an actress ‘who sells an image that everyone thinks is saintly’, who has a ‘plot story’ and that what she’s done is ‘lost faith in humanity'”.

For Klara’s defense, even without naming names, he would have left no doubt that he was referring to her.

Lawyers also allege that he would have passed on information about Klara’s pregnancy – leaked from the hospital – to Antonia Fontenelle and Dri Paz.

Both made videos commenting on the subject. Also according to Klara’s defense, Dri Paz published a video on the social network Kwai “attributing” the crime of abandoning an incapable to the actress. She would have said that the young woman paid to “disappear with the child”, which constitutes defamation and slander.

In the same publication, the youtuber would still have relativized the violence suffered by Klara.

“This girl is alleging to us that she was a victim of abuse, that this child is a victim of abuse (sic). I, I can’t say, I don’t know that part, okay people? However, I don’t believe in the story of abuse, people. The story that came to me first was that this girl had sex with a man there who is committed, married, I don’t know. A public figure also very well-known who would never assume this child. This is the story that came to me “.

splash contacted Antonia Fontenelle and Leo Dias and is waiting. The text will be updated as soon as there is a return. The report still tries to contact Dri Paz. The space remains open.

Justice has already denied Klara’s injunction against Antonia

In July, the court denied an injunction for Klara Castanho against Antonia Fontenelle. The actress asked for the withdrawal of the statements made by the Bolsonarista presenter about her, when she exposed the delivery for adoption of the baby resulting from the rape suffered by the actress.

In the document, signed by Judge Flávia Viveiro de Castro, of the 2nd Civil Court of Barra, the magistrate removed the secrecy of Justice from the process and understood that the determination to withdraw Fontenelle’s statements would be “a kind of censorship”.

The action proceeds with the claim for damages.