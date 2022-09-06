Klara Castanho files lawsuit against Leo Dias and Antonia Fontenelle







The actress published an open letter after her personal violence was exposed Photo: Reproduction / Instagram: @klarafgcastanho

The actress klara brown filed a criminal complaint against the journalist Leo Diasthe presenter Antonia Fontenelle and the youtuber Adriana Kappaz, known as Dri Paz, for the crimes of defamation, slander and slander. The lawsuit, filed last Thursday, 1st, at the 31st Criminal Court of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJRJ), concerns the exposure of Klara’s pregnancy.

The information was published by the website In off and confirmed by Earth by the TJRJ and by the actress’ press office. In a note, Klara’s adviser stated that legal secrecy was requested in all processes, to avoid revictimization and preserve her physical and mental health.

“Since the publication of the open letter by Klara Castanho, her defense has taken several measures it deems appropriate, so that all crimes involving this story are properly investigated, from sexual violence to the exposure of the case in a criminal way on social networks. and press”, says the note.

According to the site’s publication, Klara Castanho’s defense alleges that Dias, Fontenelle and Dri Paz would have invented lies about her pregnancy, in addition to spreading the information on the internet.

Klara also reported that she felt humiliated by the disclosure of the violence she suffered. The penalties for defamation and libel can reach one year, while the penalty for slander can reach two years.

The report sought out Dias, Fontenelle and Dri Paz, but received no response. The space remains open.

remember the case

In June of this year, actress Klara Castanho revealed, through an open letter, that she had been raped, got pregnant and decided to enjoy the legal right to give the baby up for adoption. The publication of the actress happened after her name was involved in a series of rumors and became one of the most talked about subjects on social networks.

The story got stronger after Antonia Fontenelle said in a live that “a 21-year-old global actress would have gotten pregnant and donated the child for adoption”. “She didn’t want to look at the child’s face,” said the presenter.

Journalist Leo Dias commented on the case in an interview with the program The Night with Danilo Gentili, but without commenting names. In that interview, the journalist would have referred to the actress as someone “who sells an image that everyone thinks is saintly”.

The actress’ defense claims that the journalist would still have passed on information about Klara’s pregnancy, leaked from the hospital, to Antonia Fontenelle and Dri Paz. The two then used the information in their videos. Dri Paz would still have accused Klara of abandoning the incapable and relativized the violence suffered by the actress.

In a live, after being mentioned in an article by Fantastic, from TV Globo, Antonia Fontenelle even made fun of the situation. At the time, she said she was selling more after having exposed the actress’s intimacy.

In July, the court denied Klara Castanho’s injunction against Antonia Fontenelle. The actress asked the youtuber to withdraw the statements made when exposing the delivery of the baby for adoption.

In the document, Judge Flávia Viveiro de Castro, from the 2nd Civil Court of Barra, removed the secrecy of Justice from the process. The magistrate also understood that the determination to withdraw Fontenelle’s statements would be “a kind of censorship”.

Journalist Leo Dias publicly apologized to Klara. The Ethics Committee for the Media of the Brazilian Press Association warned the journalist and condemned media outlets that “exploit cases of victims of sexual violence”.