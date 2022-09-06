Klara Castanho wants Leo Dias, Fontenelle arrested; who is rapist

Photo: Playback/instagram





The actress klara brown opened a criminal complaint in court accusing Leo Dias, Antonia Fontenelle and Dri Paz defamation, slander and slander. The information is from the Em Off portal.

According to the publication, the penalty can reach up to two years in prison.

According to the actress’ claim, the three were responsible for inventing lies about her pregnancy, which came to light after a series of controversies, such as the Pedro Permuy Column already published.

After the episode, the 21-year-old actress took to the internet and spoke out, but says she is “humiliated” by all the embarrassment she has gone through with the exposure of the case.

In the text of the action to which Em Off had access, Klara explains the motivation for the criminal complaint.

The defense of the famous says that Leo Dias, when talking about the case in figures (without identifying), gave gaps to make it clear that he was referring to the actress, so that “Klara Castanho felt humiliated and disgusted with the way in which he referred to her, reaching her subjective honour.

In the action, the young woman reinforces that several journalists were also already aware of the story and identified it after the report of the case, still with information from Em Off.

Until the end of the morning of this Monday (5), none of the four parties involved had manifested itself on social networks. The last time he spoke about the case, Fontenelle pressed the key to the investigation of the case, as he repeated more than once, questioning “who is the rapist” who committed the crime at the time.