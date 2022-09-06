Actress Klara Castanho asked for the arrest of journalist Leo Dias, Antônia Fontenelle and youtuber Dri Paz, in a criminal complaint filed against them in court. She denounces that she was a victim of defamation, slander and slander. The information is from ‘Em Off’.

Credit: Editing: Reproduction/Instagram Klara Catanho goes to court and asks for the arrest of Leo Dias and Antônia Fontenelle

According to the actress, the three can be sentenced to two years in prison if the Justice understands that they invented lies about the actress in the case involving the pregnancy resulting from a rape that Klara was the victim of.

Klara Castanho accuses Leo Dias, Antônia Fontenelle and Dri Paz of committing the crimes of defamation, slander and slander. The penalty for these crimes can be up to two years in prison.

In the criminal complaint filed by Klara Castanho, the actress lists the times she was the victim of indirections. One of the times mentioned by her is the interview with Leo Dias to the show The Noite, on SBT. Even though he did not explicitly mention Klara’s name, she says in the process that the columnist ended up “inferring that Klara Castanho would be an actress ‘who sells an image that everyone thinks is saintly’, who has a ‘plot story’. and that what she has done is ‘losing faith in humanity’”, says one of the excerpts.

In another excerpt, from the criminal complaint, the actress justifies why she decided to take the situation to justice. “Klara Castanho felt humiliated and disgusted with the way he referred to her, affecting her subjective honor”.

Indemnification of Klara Castanho

The actress also seeks compensation. According to columnist Ancelmo Gois, from the newspaper O Globo, the young woman has already filed a lawsuit asking her to be compensated for moral damages caused after being accused by Antônia Fontenelle of abandoning an incapable person.

In the petition, Klara’s lawyers write: “In view of the very serious offenses proven against the plaintiff, there is no doubt that, in the present case, all the presuppositions are present to condemn the defendant to pay moral damages in the amount of R$ 100 thousand ”.