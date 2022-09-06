Last reactor of Zaporizhzhia is disconnected

The last functioning reactor at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (south), the largest in Europe, was disconnected from the grid this Monday (5), according to Ukrainian state operator Energoatom and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

As the plant was disconnected from the external grid late on Friday, “a backup line was used to supply electricity to the Ukrainian grid,” recalled the IAEA, whose experts are on the ground.

Later, this line connected to a neighboring thermal power station “was deliberately disconnected to put out a fire”, a statement explained.

According to the Ukrainian operator, the fire started “due to the bombing”.

Although Energoatom said the line was damaged, the IAEA assured that this was not the case and that it will be reconnected as soon as possible.

Reactor number 6, the only one that continues to function, continues to “produce the electricity necessary to cool” the nuclear fuel and ensure the safety of the plant, the agency specified.

“It will be reconnected to the network when the line is reactivated.”

On Saturday, the IAEA announced the shutdown of reactor number 5, due to damage to a power line after a bombing.

The other four reactors in Zaporizhzhia have been shut down for weeks.

The director general of the IAEA, the Argentine Rafael Grossi, declared on Thursday that “it is evident that (…) the physical integrity of the factory has been violated on several occasions.”

In recent weeks, the sector has been the target of bombings that Russians and Ukrainians accuse each other and that have aroused fears of a nuclear disaster.

