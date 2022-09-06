Law lowers age for tubal ligation and waives spousal consent — Senate News

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned Law 14,443 of 2022, which lowers the minimum age for men and women to perform voluntary sterilization from 25 to 21 years old. The text, approved in August by the Senate, also waives the consent of the spouse for the tubal ligation and vasectomy procedure. The rule was published on Friday (2) and will enter into force 180 days later.

The change occurs through the amendment of the Family Planning Law (Law 9,263, of 1996). The text lowers from 25 to 21 years the minimum age, in men and women of full civil capacity, to undergo a voluntary sterilization procedure. However, this minimum age limit is not required for those who already have at least two living children. In addition, with the repeal of one of the provisions of Law 9,263, the express consent of both spouses will not be required for sterilization to occur.

The law maintains a minimum period of 60 days between the manifestation of the will and the surgical act. During this time, the person will be able to access the fertility regulation service, with the follow-up of a multidisciplinary team, to allow the patient to withdraw from the procedure. On the other hand, the proposition innovates by allowing women to undergo surgical sterilization during the delivery period.

Procedure

The rule, which originated in PL 7,364/2014, by deputy Carmen Zanotto (Citizenship-SC), was approved in the Chamber of Deputies on March 8, 2022. In the Senate, the then proposal was forwarded in the form of PL 1,941/2022, which was approved on August 10.

The rapporteur, Senator Nilda Gondim (MDB-PB), highlighted the high effectiveness of surgical sterilization as a permanent contraceptive method. As for the age reduction for the procedure, she assessed that the Unified Health System (SUS) is fully capable of providing adequate information for making conscious decisions.

“The approval of the project will bring the legislation of Brazil into line with that of countries such as Canada, France, Germany, Argentina and Colombia, which, in the case of capable people, prohibit the sterilization of minors only”, he observed in your report.

For Nilda, permission for tubal ligation during childbirth will increase access to the method and prevent the woman from undergoing two hospitalizations, which reduces the risk of surgical complications and the occupancy rate of hospital beds.

By Mateus Souza, supervised by Rodrigo Baptista