Lawyer asks for conviction of Raul Seixas for death of “prince”

A lawyer and musician filed a lawsuit in Paraná to ask for the conviction of the late singer and multi-instrumentalist Raul Seixas for the qualified murder of the descendant of the royal family Pedro Luís de Orléans e Bragança, victim of a plane crash in 2009.

Raul Seixas died in 1989; lawyer asks for spiritual citation by freemasonry



In the petition, sent to the Criminal Court of Marechal Cândido Rondon (PR) last Friday (2/9), the lawyer asks that Freemasonry promote the citation of Raul in the “corresponding spiritual plane”.

The author claims to be a descendant of a baron, a German engineer from a noble family who lived in Brazil in the 19th century. He says that he signed up as a professional drummer in 2002 and received the number 1989.

Raul Seixas died in 1989. Shortly before, that same year, the singer performed in Ponta Grossa (PR), the author’s birthplace. According to the lawyer, there are two original photos of this presentation and one of them is of him.

Then, the author recalls that, in 2009, a plane of the French company Air France, bound for Paris (flight 447), crashed in the Atlantic Ocean and left more than 200 victims. Among them was the Brazilian Pedro Luís, a descendant of Dom Pedro II.

“I have no doubt that it was Raul Seixas who killed the prince,” says the petition. The lawyer claims that he came to this conclusion because he is a counselor, secretary and member of the board of the Order of Musicians of Paraná.

The lawsuit was filed in Marechal Cândido Rondon because Raul Seixas performed in the city in 1976. According to the author, the jurisdiction could be any city where the musician has already performed.

rock lawyer

The initial petition also states that the author was awarded the title of “dinosaur of rock” for completing 25 years of uninterrupted rock activities.

The lawyer explains that, in rock, there is a collaborative partnership: the band gives its name to someone, who can use it and keep the profit. Therefore, he asks the judge to “subscribe” the band Rush and grant him the collaborative partnership, so that he can produce and sell

the products, “thus ceasing the spiritual effects on the pilots of airplanes”.

The author also asks the Public Prosecutor’s Office for an opinion, “preferably in favor of the requirements”.

This is not the first time that the lawyer in question has made an unexpected request. Last year, he notified media conglomerate Warner Bros. and the Flamengo club to offer photos of his property, in which he wears a Rio de Janeiro team uniform and Superman sneakers.

Process 0005008-23.2022.8.16.0112