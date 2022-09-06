Legionella bacteria is the cause of the mysterious pneumonia that has already killed 6 in Argentina

In the last week, Argentina confirmed cases of a mysterious type of pneumonia that affects both lungs (bilateral) and is considered serious. On Sunday night, health officials announced that the condition is caused by a bacterium of the Legionella genus. The death toll has been updated to six.

In Argentina, all cases of pneumonia caused by the legionella bacteria are concentrated in a single region, the province of Tucumán. In common, all those infected went through the same health clinic. Even part of the 11 infected are employees of the place.

Legionella bacteria is the cause of the mysterious pneumonia that has killed 6 people in Argentina (Image: Wavebreakmedia/Envato)

On Sunday, the Tucumán Ministry of Health confirmed two new deaths, the first being an 81-year-old man and the second a 64-year-old man. Both cases were related to legionella.

Faced with the cases of pneumonia of unknown cause, a team from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) — part of the World Health Organization (WHO) — was assigned to accompany the investigations. At that time, tests already ruled out covid-19 and the flu — influenza A and B.

Legionella and the Mysterious Pneumonia

It is worth explaining that the legionella bacteria can be found in environments with fresh water, such as rivers and lakes, in nature. However, it can be spread through water pipes or even air-conditioning ducts, explained Carla Vizzotti, Minister of National Health.

At the moment, the second case of transmission seems to be the most likely, considering that all the patients who had the mystery pneumonia went through the same clinic. On the other hand, the disease is not transmitted directly between people.

When it infects the patient, the bacterium causes legionnaires’ disease, marked by fever and acute lung infection. The rare condition tends to be severe, especially for older people or people with comorbidities.

For prevention, water for human consumption must have undergone proper cleaning treatment and water use tanks and systems must be cleaned regularly. It is also important to perform regular system scans, which prevents the growth of potentially deadly bacteria such as legionella.

Source: Page 12