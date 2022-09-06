‘Lipstick effect’: what does the increase in cosmetic sales have to do with economic crises? | Economy

There are few economic phenomena more curious than the “lipstick effect”. Based on his business observation, Leonard Lauder, one of the heirs of cosmetics giant Estée Lauder, realized that when an economic crisis sets in, lipstick sales tend to go up.

The thesis of the “lipstick effect” (in English, “lipstick effect”) gained fame after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, when the American economy was weakened and, even so, the company noticed a surge in the search for the product.

For Lauder, crises do not prevent purchases, but make consumers replace expensive items with cheaper ones. AND one of the items on the front line of low-cost cosmetics is lipstick.

The businessman saw the same effect repeat itself in the mortgage crisis in the United States, in 2008, which “consecrated” his theory. But in Brazil, the theory was put to the test.

Data from the main consumer consultancies show that the “lipstick effect” has not yet emerged since the last economic shock, caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. And the reason is quite obvious: the use of masks takes away any purpose of beautifying the lips.

The main cosmetics companies that operate here believe, however, that the turning point may have arrived. Internally, they already realize that the easing of mandatory masks and the increase in circulation brought a reinforcement of demand.

Demand is such that companies find it difficult to maintain production and sometimes face shortages.. These are still the effects of the pandemic, which has disrupted logistics chains around the world.

2 of 3 Leonard Lauder and his wife Judy Lauder: businessman noticed that sales of Estée Lauder lipsticks went up whenever economic crises took hold. — Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WCRF/AFP/Archive Leonard Lauder and his wife Judy Lauder: businessman noticed that sales of Estée Lauder lipsticks went up whenever economic crises took hold. — Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WCRF/AFP/Archive

O g1 sought out leading companies in the sector to find out the prospects for that moment.

THE Avon states that there was “expressive growth” in the lipstick segment between January and July 2022, without informing values. The company attributes the increase to the search for “comfort and joy in the face of adverse scenarios, such as the pandemic”.

According to Avon, a survey conducted with consumers last year shows that 80% of those interviewed resorted to beauty items to increase the feeling of well-being during social isolation. “Red lipstick is also closely linked to female self-esteem: 78% of respondents said they use the item to feel good,” she says in a note.

O Apothecary Group sent a note in which he says he is “very optimistic” about the non-mandatory use of masks, the total resumption of face-to-face activities and events. “Lipsticks should color the streets this year, once again taking the lead among the most sought-after makeup items, along with eyelash masks and eye items,” says the company.

already the Ruby Rose states that about 30% of the company’s revenue comes from lipsticks and has noticed a 70% growth in sales volume in digital media throughout the pandemic. In terms of values, pre-pandemic online sales generated around R$ 1 million. Today, the company says it has tripled the value.

“Now, we are launching a new brand, focused on generation Z, and which offers products for beauty, skin care and extends our operations to products for the body”, says Nathalia Oliveira, marketing coordinator for the brand.

Boca Rosa Beauty could not be located. The Brazilian unit of Estée Lauder, the company that created the theory, did not respond.

Without the rigor of academic research, the “lipstick effect” has been widely discussed in the last 20 years. In the end, it became an anecdote to describe how the consumption of well-being items is not stopped but, in general, replaced.

Cristina Helena Pinto de Mello, ESPM professor and consumer specialist, explains that lipstick is just a symbolic element to describe the search for “small compensations” when one does not have the resources for higher expenses.

“Theory is at the frontier of economic psychology. Behavior comes from the emotions that a small purchase arouses. It’s a natural consumer reaction looking to compensate for the hostile environments of a crisis,” she says.

The teacher also states that these “small indulgences” are not exclusive to the female universe. Men are just as subject to this kind of low-ticket consumption to lift the spirits.

“The change in habits of the pandemic was such that this effect could be directed to another product, which we are yet to discover”, she says.

Leaving for the numbers of the last years, lipstick really doesn’t seem to have, in Brazil, the same load that Leonard Lauder noticed in the United States.

Taking into account the country’s last financial crisis, the theory seems to be right. Data from Euromonitor International shows that during the 2015 and 2016 recession, lipstick grew by 10.3% in the first year and 12.8% in the second. But it is necessary to look beyond this cut-off.

Mariana Teixeira, beauty and personal care analyst at Euromonitor, says that, despite lipstick appearing as one of the fastest growing categories in current values, it is a continuation of the trajectory of previous years. “There hasn’t been a change in the consumption pattern”, she says.

“In 2021, it was expected that lipstick could reemerge as one of the main cosmetics consumed, but, in fact, they led the fall of the makeup category”, he says.

In 2020, the lip segment dropped 7.7%. The following year, another 6.2%. For 2022, Euromonitor expects a rise of just 1.2% in the sector.

The analyst also points out that trends in the beauty market also point in another direction. The concept of “more natural beauty” and more subtle production is on the rise, which is heavily influenced by Asian products (the so-called “k-beauty”).

“Instead of the lips, it is the nails that seem to receive more attention in the face of scenarios of economic instability in Brazil. This is a category that tends to perform well, especially around periods of crisis, suggesting that a ‘nail effect’ may be a more characteristic portrait of Brazil”.

Interestingly, nail polish ends up benefiting from a logic similar to lipstick in the US: the most democratic aspect, with an average price even lower than that of lipstick.

3 of 3 K-pop group Blackpink: Korean beauty has become a global trend in the beauty market and the great references in the segment are artists. — Photo: Disclosure K-pop group Blackpink: Korean beauty has become a global trend in the beauty market and the great references in the segment are artists. — Photo: Disclosure

Aurélia Vicente, director of use and consumption at Kantar, says that the pandemic has brought about a structural change in behavior, even with the easing and gradual resumption of social habits in 2022. For her, the “habit of dressing up” has not yet reached levels pre-pandemic.

“Most lipstick consumers are concentrated in classes A and B, over 35 years old. The younger ones, who were big users of this category, didn’t come back with the same intensity,” she says.

The Kantar director says that the lipstick has gained some public penetration since the reopening and manages to remain stable in volume. But there is the challenge of unraveling how much the change in customs leaves the future of the industry cloudy.

“In addition to the preference for a more natural look and for actives such as hydration, there is a lot of demand for products that last longer, and this consequently makes it reapply less”, he says.