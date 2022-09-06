Lisca is booed and cursed by Santos fans after defeat to Goiás in Vila







Lisca was booed in Santos’ defeat by Goiás Photo: Raul Baretta/Agif / Estadão

On the night of this Monday, 5th, Santos lost 2-1 to Goiás, in Vila Belmiro, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship. The result greatly irritated the fans present at the stadium, which did not spare criticism of coach Lisca.

The commander was booed and cursed after the final whistle. Some Santos fans called Peixe’s current coach a “donkey”. This was his first defeat at Urbano Caldeira.

This, by the way, is the second consecutive match that Lisca is booed by the Alvinegro Praiano fans. In the 0-0 draw with Cuiabá, the Santos fans present at the Pantanal Arena also called the coach a “stupid”. At the time, fans were dissatisfied with Soteldo’s departure.

Announced on August 20, Lisca has seven appointments on the Santos bench, with two wins, three draws and two defeats.

With tonight’s setback, Alvinegro Praiano dropped to 10th place in the Brasileirão, with 34 points, eight less than Athletico-PR, which opens the classification zone to the 2023 Libertadores.

Peixe returns to the field next Saturday, at 4:30 pm (Brasília time), when he visits Ceará, at Arena Castelão, for the 26th round of the Brasileirão.