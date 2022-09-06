Livelo offers up to 100% bonus on Club Livelo subscription

THE livelo is offering up to 100% bonus in the subscription of Clube Livelo exclusively for contracting in the monthly modality. Offer is valid until September 12, 2022.

bonus

See below the bonus offered by the program for each Club plan option during the promotion:

Club Classic 1000, Club Plus 3000 and Club Super 7000: 100% bonus on the third, sixth, ninth and twelfth month;

Club Mega 12,000 and Club Top 20,000: 80% bonus on the third, sixth, ninth, twelfth and fifteenth month.

How to participate

Access the Livelo website; Select the desired Club; Finalize the contract; and Ready! You will earn up to 100% bonus in four months of subscription.

Analyzing the promotion

In our review, we will assume that you stayed twelve months on the Classic, Plus and Super plans and fifteen months on the Mega and Top plans to receive the maximum bonus. See below for details:

Classic Club

Number of monthly points: 1,000 points

Monthly fee: BRL 41.90

Amount paid in 12 months: BRL 502.80

Number of points in 12 months: 16,000 points (12,000 from the plan + 4,000 from the bonus)

Cost per thousand points: BRL 31.42

Club Plus

Number of monthly points: 3,000 points

Monthly fee: BRL 123.90

Amount paid in 12 months: BRL 1,486.80

Number of points in 12 months: 48,000 (36,000 from the plan + 12,000 from the bonus)

Cost per thousand points: BRL 30.97

Super Club

Number of monthly points: 7,000 points

Monthly fee: BRL 289.90

Amount paid in 12 months: BRL 3,478.80

Number of points in 12 months: 112,000 (84,000 from the plan + 28,000 from the bonus)

Cost per thousand points: BRL 31.06

Mega Club

Number of monthly points: 12,000 points

Monthly fee: BRL 489.90

Amount paid in 15 months: BRL 7,348.50

Number of points in 15 months: 228,000 (180,000 from the plan + 48,000 from the bonus)

Cost per thousand points: BRL 32.23

Top Club

Number of monthly points: 20,000 points

Monthly fee: BRL 799.90

Amount paid in 15 months: BRL 11,998.50

Number of points in 15 months: 380,000 (300,000 from the plan + 80,000 from the bonus)

Cost per thousand points: BRL 31.57

Promotion details

Offer valid until September 12, 2022;

Exclusive campaign for Livelo customers who are not Clube Livelo subscribers and/or who have not canceled their Clube Livelo subscription in the last 365 days;

Offer valid exclusively for contracting on a monthly basis;

Participants who make new subscriptions to Club Classic 1,000, Club Plus 3,000, Club Super 7,000 will earn 100% bonus on the third, sixth, ninth and twelfth consecutive month from the date of joining;

Participants who make new subscriptions to the Mega 12,000 Club or Top 20,000 Club will earn an 80% bonus in the third, sixth, ninth, twelfth and fifteenth consecutive month from the date of joining;

If the Participant is not up to date with the recurrence of the respective Club Livelo plan, during the first fifteen months from the date of joining, he will not be eligible to receive the bonus score;

Campaign valid for subscriptions made through the application for mobile devices (Livelo app) and the Livelo website, subscriptions made through the Livelo Service Center and/or partner channels are not valid.

The full regulation of the promotion is available on the Livelo app.

Comment

This campaign offers the biggest bonus over previous Club Livelo subscription offers, totaling 400% over the promotional period. Be sure to consider the minimum length of stay in your chosen plan in your accounts to guarantee the maximum bonus!

As we always point out here at PP, Signing a Club consists of making a financial commitment. We recommend that you evaluate your real need for points in the program and see if it is within your strategy.

Thinking about participating? For more information, visit the Club Livelo membership page.