LOAN AUXÍLIO BRAZIL RELEASED TODAY (06/09)? See where to order and latest news

O Payroll Loan Aid Brazil was approved by Jair Bolsonaro since last August 3rd.

Even though it has already been approved, the Consignado Auxílio Brasil is not yet available to be requested. In this matter, find out when you can apply for the modality.

BRAZIL AID LOAN

O Payroll Loan Aid Brazil was created to facilitate access to credit for Brazilian families.

As it is a consigned modality, the Loan Aid Brazil must have its value deducted directly from the benefit installments.

BRAZIL AID LOAN VALUE

The amount of the Auxílio Brasil Loan must compromise 40% of the minimum value of the benefit installments, the Aid Loan amount Brazilthis year 2022, will be up to R$240.

However, in 2023, the maximum value of the modality will be reduced to R$ 140, since the minimum value of Auxílio Brasil will return to R$ 400.

LOAN CONSIGNATED AUXILIO BRAZIL RELEASED TODAY (06/09)?

At the moment, the Consignment of Aid Brazil is not yet released.

But, according to Ronaldo Bento, Minister of Citizenship, the release should take place soon this month.

WHERE TO APPLY FOR THE BRAZIL AID LOAN

The banks that may apply for the Auxílio Brasil Loan will be: