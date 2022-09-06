Looking for a job? 5,646 vacancies open for Office Assistant

A new month begins and with it new opportunities to enter the job market on the right foot. More of 5,600 job vacancies are open this week for hiring professionals in the position of Office Assistant.

The professionals will work in functions such as typing documents, preparing reports and spreadsheets, organizing files, controlling office supplies, telephone and face-to-face service and similar activities.

In addition to the salary compatible with the position, many companies also offer benefits. Some examples are:

  • fuel allowance
  • Life insurance
  • Meal ticket
  • Transportation vouchers

Online registration

Before applying, it is important to access the InfoJobs website and select the ad of interest. The interested party must carefully read all the information provided by the company to check if it meets the required requirements, such as education and other skills.

In the link “Register free resume”, it is necessary to detail the personal and professional data requested to increase the chances of being selected. Don’t waste time and good luck.

