LOUD is champion of the 2nd CBLOL split and will represent Brazil at the 2022 World Cup

Last Saturday (3) the grand final of the 2nd split of Brazilian League of Legends Championship (CBLOL) at Ibirapuera, in São Paulo, where the LOUD won the paiN Gaming 3-0 to secure the first title and a spot in the World Cup 2022 in League of Legendsalso called Worlds 2022.

After losing to paiN in the final of the upper bracket of 3 to 2, LOUD arrived in the grand final with a different mentality and game proposal, which was enough to score a resounding 3 to 0, with all matches taking less than 35 minutes to finish.

The highlight and MVP of the grand final was the mid lane player Thiago “tinowns“Sartori, who ended up with only one kill for the entire series, as well as having a lot of impact in fights and good movement in the lane phase, which was important to secure the advantage in the side lanes.

With this, LOUD will represent Brazil at Worlds 2022, which starts on September 29, and has already confirmed the teams JD Gaming, Top Esports, EDward Gaming, Royal Never Give Up, Gen.G, T1, DWG KIA, DRX, G2 Esports, Rogue, Fnatic, MAD Lions, Cloud9, 100 Thieves, Evil Geniuses, CTBC Flying Oyster, Beyond Gaming, GAM Esports, Saigon Buffalo, DetonatioN FocusMe, Chiefs Esports Club and Isurus – leaving only the representative of Turkey.