Luana Piovani surprises and shows the gift she intends to give to Pedro Scooby and Cíntia Dicker’s daughter; The actress is the surfer’s ex-wife

The actress has already shown that she has been maintaining a good relationship with the surfer and his current wife.

Luana Piovani showed, once again, that she is maintaining a good relationship with her ex-husband, Pedro Scooby. The actress, who was married to the surfer for seven years, shared with her followers a gift she intends to give to her. Auroradaughter of the former BBB with his current wife, the model Cynthia Dicker.

Scooby and Dicker are expecting a little girl. She is the couple’s first child. However, the surfer already has three children, the result of his relationship with Piovani. It is worth remembering that he and the model live in Portugal, where the children also live with their mother, Luana Piovani.

In Stories, the actress showed a painting she won when she gave birth to twins Bem and Liz, now six years old. “Someone in Brazil gave me this painting. I would like to know who it was. We need to make one for Aurora.” he wrote. Piovani, who has publicly criticized Scooby several times, recently revealed that their relationship is getting better, in addition to praising his current one.

When Scooby and Cíntia announced that they are expecting a baby, Luana Piovani was one of the first to congratulate the couple: “Yupiiiiii, the family will grow”, she wrote, also reposting Pedro’s post in stories.