Lucas Leto, Marcelo of ‘Pantanal’, lives a romance with Bahian director after affair with Ícaro Silva

Actor Lucas Leto, who plays Marcelo, one of the sons of Colonel Tenório (Murilo Benício) in “Pantanal”, was seen walking hand in hand with Bahian DJ and director Marcelo Bahia Sacramento, his countryman, at Rock in Rio, last year. Sunday.

The actor even posted photos on social media with the boy and another couple of friends.

In “Pantanal”, Lucas’ character lives a romance with Guta (Julia Dalavia). The actor is very discreet in his personal life and has never talked about his sexuality in the press. What is known is that he has already lived a romance with Ícaro Silva, the villain of “Cara e courage”, with whom he has already exchanged statements on the web.

The actor’s current affair is 27 years old and is artistic director of the record label and production company Batekoo, famous for working with independent black artists. Marcelo Bahia directed the video for “Te vi na rua”, a musical partnership between singer Silva and Marina Sena.

Guta (Julia Dalavia), Tenório (Murilo Benício) and Marcelo (Lucas Leto) Photo: João Miguel Jr./Rede Globo Marcelo (Lucas Leto) and Guta (Julia Dalavia) Photo: João Miguel Júnior/Rede Globo