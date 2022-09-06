Luisa Mell praises Juliette after criticism of purebred dogs

After Juliette reacted to criticism for having won two purebred puppies, activist and influencer Luisa Mell praised the singer for her stance on adopting pets. She stressed that the singer is always willing to talk.

In a post on Instagram, with an excerpt from the live that Juliette did to explain why she didn’t adopt dogs because she won the pets, Luisa didn’t spare praise for the winner of “Big Brother Brasil 21” (TV Globo).

“That’s why we love you, Juliette, always willing to talk. Sensitive, human, empathetic and sower of peace! I’m sure your furry children will conquer your heart more and more every day. So you will understand more and more injustice and evil that exists in our relationship with these sentient, intelligent beings and partners in our journey here on this planet. Certainly your encouragement of adoption can make a huge difference in the lives of many animals!” she wrote.

Understand

Last Saturday (3), Juliette surprised her mother. Dona Fátima, while joking about the fact that she would be a grandmother to twins, but in reality, she wanted to introduce two puppies that she won, a female and a male.

Shortly afterwards, Luisa, known as an animal activist, criticized the singer’s attitude, because, according to her, it implies “suffering” to “millions of animals”.

“Don’t even talk to me about winning? Because you can’t win dogs either. Because if that’s the case, I’m also giving her three beautiful mutts?”, said Luisa Mell.

Juliette talking about the controversy with Luísa Mell. pic.twitter.com/UpR9YgqO0k — Upload Juliette (@UploadJuliette) September 4, 2022

Through a live on the networks, the singer countered the activist, apologized if she influenced someone with her behavior, but stressed that not everything in her life is a flag for some cause.

“I apologize if I influenced it with my behavior. But this particular case had a whole story, I really fell in love with it. [pelos animais]. It’s been a year and a half since I was working up the courage to get the puppy,” she said.

According to Juliette, her first contact with animals happened last year, shortly after winning the reality show. At the time, the famous pointed out that the owner of the animals did not want to donate them to her, until she changed her mind.

The former BBB said she was aware that “the best option is always to adopt”, and pointed out that she has already adopted “street dogs several times”. beautiful”, but, he pondered, “not everything in my life is a flag”.

“I really fell in love and I was ashamed. I was sad because I was ashamed, like I did something wrong. And unfortunately I can’t make everything perfect. And it’s not bad for me to fall in love with a dog.” completed.