Lula talks about September 7 as a counterpoint to Bolsonaro – 06/09/2022 – Poder

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) used the election time to talk about the Bicentennial of Independence this Tuesday (6) and criticized President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“Brazil is completing 200 years of its independence. This date is to be celebrated with joy. Unfortunately, this is not what happens today. This government has abandoned the people,” he said. “They preach hatred and the sale of weapons.”

In addition to Lula, former governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), his deputy on the ticket, also appeared in the advertisement and spoke about the date.

The advertisement began with a narration by actress Marieta Severo, who stated that “green and yellow belong to all the colors of this country”. “Our flag is our homeland, beloved homeland. It is not for those who spread hatred and want to arm the people, nor for prejudiced racists”, she says.

Then, still in the electoral program, Lula criticizes Bolsonaro and talks about the sovereignty of the country.

“They threaten our sovereignty, and sovereignty is the defense of our territory and our riches, respect for democracy, with happy people, with food on the table and opportunities. I have faith that Brazil will regain its independence and will be respected again.” around the world”, said the former president.

The advertisement highlights Lula’s promises, who promise to keep Auxílio Brasil at R$600, in addition to another R$150 for each child up to six years old and a debt renegotiation program, and ends with a message from Alckmin. “Long live September 7, long live our independence. Our democracy and sovereignty are under serious threat. If this is what is at stake, we need to unite,” says the vice-presidential candidate.

The intention is to make a counterpoint to the demonstrations organized by allies of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and encouraged by the president himself. Lula is not expected to fulfill a specific agenda on September 7 to deal with Independence Day, but the decision has not yet been taken, because a wing of the campaign advocates that he limit himself to speaking on television.

In the opinion of PT’s allies, the topic is delicate, as there is a concern for the former president’s safety, due to the degree of animosity of Bolsonaristas who should take to the streets in acts across the country.

Furthermore, the campaign understands that any Lula agenda will be compared with official acts and events, supported by the government machinery. The PT’s security team also assesses that he can participate in meetings, as long as he does not go to areas dominated by Bolsonaro supporters.

In a meeting with members of his campaign this Tuesday (6), the former president said that Bolsonaro is “usurping” September 7.

“We have a candidate in office trying to use the public machine, even now usurping the 7th of September from the Brazilian people to be his personal thing. Treating the 7th of September as if it were his thing, when in fact [a data] is the celebration of a party of interest to 215 million Brazilians”, said Lula.

“Because, after all, it’s the independence of our country. And he could have had the greatness to make a big party for the Brazilian people to participate. But he decided to do it for him, it’s his. ‘ now it’s saying ‘my independence’. It’s sad, but that’s how it is.”

President Bolsonaro, in turn, should accompany the civic-military parade in Brasília in the morning. In the afternoon, he should travel to Rio for a demonstration of supporters on the edge of Copacabana which will also have demonstrations of FAB (Brazilian Air Force) planes and Navy ships.

On the 8th, Lula will go to Rio, where he participates in a series of agendas. Initially, the PT would travel on Wednesday night (7), but changed the schedule to avoid incidents with Bolsonaristas. A rally is planned in Nova Iguaçu on Thursday and a meeting with evangelicals in São Gonçalo, on Friday (9).

PT candidate for the Government of São Paulo, former mayor Fernando Haddad told the press on Monday (5) that militancy should not fall into provocations by Bolsonaro supporters on Independence Day.

“We should now be trying to civically unite the country around an important date for all Brazilians, not for Bolsonaro’s co-religionists,” he said. “We should be celebrating the Bicentennial. Unfortunately, we will be divided, because the government promotes a division, it’s a scandal. Not accepting provocation, celebrating, but knowing that there are people wanting to make trouble.”

Last year, September 7 was marked by Bolsonaro’s coup statements and attacks on ministers of the STF (Federal Supreme Court). The president’s threats in 2021 deepened the crisis between Planalto and the Judiciary. The temperature began to drop after Bolsonaro, heavily criticized at the time, released a letter in which he denied that he had any intention of attacking the other Powers.

Such as Sheet showed, in July the former president suggested to allies not to measure forces with bolsonaristas on the 7th of September. The perception is that the date should be D-day for the president’s campaign.

In a meeting of the PT’s campaign coordination, also in July, according to allies, Lula himself discouraged the realization of an act as a response to the Bolsonaristas, who will have the administrative machine in their favor. At the PT’s suggestion, social movements plan for September 10th, not the 7th, the mobilization of the Semana da Pátria.

For this farm, the Grito dos Excluídos is maintained, manifestations of Catholic wings created in 1995 and supported by the MST (Movimento Sem Terra). The expectation is that they will occur in smaller numbers.

In any case, the cry was scheduled to occur in all 26 states, except for the Federal District. The assessment of members of the MST, for example, is that the capital has a more hostile climate, since it has a majority supporting Bolsonaro, and the acts would take place in close proximity.

In addition, one of the main events in allusion to the 7th of September held by Bolsonaro will take place in the capital. Therefore, the orientation of the organization of the cry is, for now, to avoid the DF. Even so, the demonstrations will take place in São Paulo, where the concentration is scheduled for 9 am, in Praça da Sé, and in Rio, at 9 am, in Uruguaiana, with a samba in celebration of the date in the afternoon, at Cinelândia.