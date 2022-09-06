Lumena on erotic website: ‘I didn’t expect a lot of money’ – Celebrities



Of hated desired. Lumena Aleluia’s trajectory after her departure from BBB21 was one of ups and downs. The DJ revealed that she didn’t expect to make so much money from her profile on an erotic content platform.

‘Money came in that I didn’t expect. In the first week, it hit about R$100,000, it was pretty crazy’, revealed the Bahian in an interview with Quem.

Despite the large amount of money, she revealed that it was not for this reason that she entered this sensual world. ‘I was already financially resolved, that didn’t lift me out of poverty, I left Big Brother doing various advertisements with several relevant brands. But Privacy (adult content platform) has arrived at the midst of self-transformation and obviously people like money, always welcome,’ she explained.

The success surprised the former BBB, who did not have high expectations with the new initiative. ‘I didn’t even expect anyone to sign, actually. I haven’t done anything yet, I haven’t saved it, I haven’t applied it,’ she said.

family and nudity

With this new source of income, Lumena explained that her family understood that it was a job like any other, and that she is already an adult woman, and takes care of her own decisions.

‘My family handled it well, I am a 30-year-old woman, I support myself, I have a company, employees, I pay my bills, my taxes, no one could say anything at all’, he said.

About to debut as one of the participants in the new season of ‘De Frias Com o Ex’, on MTV, she said that she is in the process of a ‘new self-image’. ‘I went through a very intense self-analysis process at Carnival when I was invited to be the muse of a samba school, and I think I was the most covered muse of the entire Carnival school, because I had no internal repertoire to sustain nudity, show my body. I was very ashamed, I had a lot of denial with my own body.

