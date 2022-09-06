Luva de Pedreiro wins Brazilian club shirt: “Friendship of millions”

Abhishek Pratap 1 min ago Sports Comments Off on Luva de Pedreiro wins Brazilian club shirt: “Friendship of millions” 0 Views

mason's glove

Credit: Playback / Instagram

The Pedreiro Glove continues to be in demand at sporting events and participated in Brasil Futebol Expo 2022 on Sunday (4). There, he met several personalities from the middle of football and was also tied up.

One of those who found the influencer and took a ‘cone’ was Fantão, mascot of ABC, a traditional Brazilian club in Natal that is in the Series C dispute this year. Luva de Pedreiro took a photo next to the Most Beloved Elephant, as Fantão is known, and the image ended up on the social networks of the Potiguar club, which highlighted the “friendship of millions”.

“RECEIVE!!! The friendship of millions!!! Our Fantão found the Glove de Pedreiro at @bfexpo 2022. The Most Beloved mascot of RN also presented the influencer with an Alvinegro mantle from @elefantemaisquerido. Respect this duo!”

Brasil Futebol Expo 2022 had Luva de Pedreiro as the star

The event, which is held by the EA agency in São Paulo, is known as the largest football event and congress in the Americas. BRFExpo 2022 started on Sunday and runs until Wednesday (8), with the participation of several characters from Brazilian football. Luva de Pedreiro, the biggest football influencer in the country, was one of the stars of the opening of the event, being even the image of the publication that highlighted the first day.

“The day was busy and full of attractions at the biggest football fair in Latin America!! Championships on all courts. Activities for children and guests beyond special! Follow our page and follow everything that is happening in real time! Get the ticket on our website, free of charge, and on the day of the visit, bring 1 kg of non-perishable food! We wait for you!”

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Real Madrid will have three changes against Celtic; see the likely lineup

Credit: Publicity/Real Madrid Current champions of the Champions League, Real Madrid debut in this season’s …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved