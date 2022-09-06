Luva de Pedreiro wins Brazilian club shirt: “Friendship of millions”

Credit: Playback / Instagram

The Pedreiro Glove continues to be in demand at sporting events and participated in Brasil Futebol Expo 2022 on Sunday (4). There, he met several personalities from the middle of football and was also tied up.

One of those who found the influencer and took a ‘cone’ was Fantão, mascot of ABC, a traditional Brazilian club in Natal that is in the Series C dispute this year. Luva de Pedreiro took a photo next to the Most Beloved Elephant, as Fantão is known, and the image ended up on the social networks of the Potiguar club, which highlighted the “friendship of millions”.

“RECEIVE!!! The friendship of millions!!! Our Fantão found the Glove de Pedreiro at @bfexpo 2022. The Most Beloved mascot of RN also presented the influencer with an Alvinegro mantle from @elefantemaisquerido. Respect this duo!”

Brasil Futebol Expo 2022 had Luva de Pedreiro as the star

The event, which is held by the EA agency in São Paulo, is known as the largest football event and congress in the Americas. BRFExpo 2022 started on Sunday and runs until Wednesday (8), with the participation of several characters from Brazilian football. Luva de Pedreiro, the biggest football influencer in the country, was one of the stars of the opening of the event, being even the image of the publication that highlighted the first day.