Maduro says ‘firm leadership was lacking’ to change Chile’s constitution

President lamented the defeat, by 62% of votes, of the most feminist and avant-garde legislation in the world in terms of gender equality and nature protection

EFE/ Rayner Pena

Nicolás Maduro is the president of Venezuela



the president of Venezuela, Nicolas Madurosaid this Monday, 5th, that there was a lack of “firm leadership” for the approval of a new Constitution in the Chileafter regretting that the proposal supported by the government of Gabriel Boric it was rejected with 62% of the votes in the referendum held on Sunday, 4th. “It lacked a firm, clear and credible leadership, with popular support, to assume the leadership of the constitutional text. In the end, the Constitution of the dictatorship of (Augusto) Pinochet remained in force”, said the president in a meeting with the board of the ruling PSUV party, which was broadcast by the state channel “VTV”. Maduro also said that the proposed new Constitution “had its wings clipped by the old Congress” that supported former President Sebastián Piñera and, as a result, there was never an “original, sovereign and plenipotentiary process.” “They filled it with limitations and, in the end, convened a Constituent Assembly. What a pain for the people of Latin America and the Caribbean, for the memory of the martyrs, the disappeared, the tortured,” he declared.

The Venezuelan president also criticized the fact that the process was not “original”, but “mediatized”, which, according to him, “tied” the proposed change. “All Latin Americans and Caribbeans who love Chile, who love the example of the martyred president Salvador Allende, will all be on the lookout. What happened in Chile is truly painful”, he added, while lamenting this “defeat of the historic project” and expressing solidarity “with the people of Chile”. The majority rejected the new Constitution proposed in Chile on Sunday with almost 62% of the votes, a result that maintains for now the current text, drafted in 1980 by the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990) and partially reformed over the course of democracy. The option of approving the new text, which declares Chile a social state governed by law and was defined as the more feminist It is one of most avant-garde in the world in terms of gender equality and nature protectionobtained only 38% of the support, with more than 95% of the votes counted.

*With information from EFE