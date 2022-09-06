Makeup artist with chronic disease fights in court to get medicine through SUS, in Goiânia | Goiás

Makeup artist Kárita Hanna Sousa Gomes, 31, has a chronic illness and is fighting in court to get a high-cost drug through the Unified Health System (SUS). She was diagnosed with Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU) and Angioedema, which causes swelling throughout the body, causing flare-ups and even life-threatening (look above).

“I’ve had severe crises and swelling in the lung, which ended up infecting the other organs, I had a pleural effusion and gave me a generalized infection. I already had a swollen face for almost a month”, says Hanna.

Hanna lives in Goiânia and says that, for years, she treated the disease as lupus – an autoimmune disease, which occurs when the body’s immune system attacks its own organs, however, the diagnosis came years later, when she had more severe attacks and medication previous one no longer acted.

“It’s a genetic deficiency that my body doesn’t produce a type of enzyme. The medicine I need costs almost R$ 6 thousand. It controls the disease, not letting it affect my organs and give the hives [ferimentos na pele]” says Hannah.

Urticaria on Hanna's back \ image of her face

The medicine that the makeup artist needs is called Omalizumab, injectable. In the first months, Hanna filed a lawsuit through the Public Ministry of Goiás (MP-GO) and got the drug through the State Health Department (SES). However, when she tried to receive treatment at the Juarez Barbosa State High Cost Medication Center in July, she was unable to do so.

“I have a medical certificate for risk of death. I’ve had emergency hospitalizations and I need to take the medicine every month. Besides that, I take other medicines”, says Hanna.

To TV Anhanguera, SES informed that the release was suspended by a court decision and that the state is not condemned to provide the drug, but as soon as it is cited, it will comply with the request of the action.

The Public Defender’s Office (DPU) reported that it has already filed an action, with an urgent request, to obtain the drug for continuous use and indefinitely. He also informed that the Justice asked for the presentation of the expert report to assess the urgency of the request and that she must undergo a medical expertise on September 19.

Quick diagnosis is essential to treat skin irritations

Hanna when her face was swollen because of hives

“The medicine is what gives me a better quality of life. I can’t afford to buy it alone. My crises are gradually getting worse. I’m afraid of what can happen”, concludes Hanna.

Kárita Hanna Sousa Gomes, 31 years old