Malvino Salvador defends Bolsonaro: ‘S made some wrong choices’

Malvino also said that he thinks the president is “massacred” by the media in a “dishonest” way. “It should have space to also show what it does well”, he added. Visit the website: https://em.com.br / https://uai.com.br SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL! Follow the UAI Portal on social media:

Instagram – https://instagram.com/estadodeminas/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/em_com #Globo #Bolsonaro #eleies2022″/> Actor Malvino Salvador defended President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during his participation in the Cara a Tapa podcast, on Monday night (5/9). When asked about his assessment of the president, Salvador said that Bolsonaro has good intentions, but he made some wrong choices throughout the government.

“I think Bolsonaro has good intentions, he makes some wrong choices, especially in the way he communicates, in my opinion. Not every government is always assertive or wrong. I look at him with good intentions”, declared the artist.

Malvino also said that he thinks the president is “massacred” by the media in a “dishonest” way. “It should have space to also show what it does well”, he added.

When asked about the assessment of President Jair Bolsonaro, the actor defended the Chief Executive (photo: Reproduction/Face a Tapa/Reproduction/AFP) Then the actor pointed out some improvements that the Chief Executive could adopt. “There are mistakes there too. Ministries that could be better seen, the Ministry of Culture for example, I think they had to have a different look and not go to war. The Ministry of Education also needed to be different,” he said.