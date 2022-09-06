Malvino Salvador reveals vote for Bolsonaro and detonates Globo journalism

This Monday (5), Malvino Salvador detonated Globo, the channel where he worked for almost 20 years. In an interview for the Podcast Cara a Tapa, by Rica Perrone, the actor criticized the channel’s journalism and how they deal with information for the public. According to the artist, even though the company strives for quality and is an example of world teledramaturgy, the journalistic edition leaves something to be desired..

“Rede Globo has a fantastic story in relation to all the time it was (on the air). Brazilians grew up watching soap operas and the channel’s journalism. journalism. I speak with an open heart: I think journalism has to be exempt. It cannot take sides in any way. Who has to form conscience is the person, who has to have access to both sides of the coin”, he criticized.

“I’m not seeing that, honestly. I’m not afraid to say it. Globo is a 10, but I think it can review it. In terms of dramaturgy, it’s brilliant, but journalism is what disappointed me a little. I’m sad. It is one of the largest broadcasters in the world. It is a great pride to say that. It strives for excellence, but it does not have to have an ideological bias, especially in journalism. It has to be as impartial as possible.” Malvino Salvador

Watch the moment:

continues after advertising

Still in the interview, Malvino gave his opinion about other personalities, giving scores from 0 to 10 for several people. When the photo of Jair Bolsonaro appeared, the actor reaffirmed his support for the current president of the Republic, despite citing some government mistakes.

“Bolsonaro has good intentions, but he makes some wrong choices, especially in the way he communicates. Not every government is always assertive or wrong, but I look at him (Bolsonaro) with good intentions. dishonest. It should have space to also show what it does well”, he said.

continues after advertising

“But there are also mistakes there, such as ministries that should be better seen, such as Culture, which should have a different look and not go to war. The Ministry of Education also needed to be different.” Malvino Salvador

Malvino Salvador criticizes Lula

At the end of the interview, when the image of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva appeared on the screen. Malvino went straight and scolded the former president of Brazil.

“Zero, zero total. This guy had everything in his hand to transform Brazil, to make this country fly. It was more than a decade of, first, stagnation, then delay. He had an opportunity in his hand and he didn’t do it. It’s a bad example “, detonated. Malvino Salvador never hid that he voted for Bolsonaro in the 2018 elections.

Is Malvino Salvador alone?

Malvino Salvador’s criticism of Lula and the actor’s declaration of vote for Bolsonaro do not make him unique. Other artists, such as Regina Duarte, have already followed the same path. But the majority has already positioned itself against the reelection of the current president.

continues after advertising

Just in the last few days, names like Cauã Reymond, as well as Malu Galli and even Antônio Fagundes have harshly criticized Bolsonaro’s term.