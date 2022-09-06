Man bumps into lookalike during US pool party: ‘Surreal’

A man found a doppelganger of himself, by chance, in a swimming pool in Las Vegas (USA). Originally from Ohio, Sean Douglas McArdle, 46, was at the Flamingo Hotel for a friend’s birthday celebration when he ended up drawing attention to his resemblance to another man.

The case took place on August 20th and he shared the situation on Reddit. The post already has nearly 1 million likes. “I wasn’t convinced until now… We are definitely in a simulation. Today I swam randomly past my Doppelseäner to the Flamingo pool in Las Vegas,” he wrote, alluding to the German concept of the doppelgänger, a person identical to another with no biological relationship. .

To the American newspaper Today, McArdle said that the other regulars also noticed the similarity between the two.

“Everyone on the other side pointed at me laughing and I got a little embarrassed. I looked at my friends and they’re pointing at the other guy laughing. I looked [para ele] and it was like looking in the mirror. I’ve seen guys who have similarities to me, but man… just look like me. It was pretty surreal,” he said.

In addition to the physical resemblance, the two were still wearing caps and a pair of very similar glasses. “I was [até então] the only person in the entire pool wearing glasses,” McArdle said.

Despite capturing the moment, McArdle did not take the name of the “twin”.