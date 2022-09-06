Man dies in plane crash after scattering father’s ashes

(credit: Disclosure/Fly the Swan)


A 58-year-old man died on Sunday (4/9) in a plane crash while spreading his father’s ashes. Lee Cemenssky died along with the pilot of the ultralight aircraft after a crash in Minnesota, in the United States.

According to information from the newspaper CBS News, the plane crashed under “unknown circumstances” while trying to land. Police authorities were notified before 7pm that the plane had not arrived at its destination. At 8:30 pm, emergency teams located the accident site.

The victim’s father died a month ago, leaving two children, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The pilot of the aircraft has been identified as 61-year-old Douglas Johnson.


