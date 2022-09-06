‘Man with H’ celebrates Ney Matogrosso’s artistic freedom

When he participated in a conversation to give tips to actor Renan Mattos, protagonist of the musical Ney Matogrosso – Man with H, the singer himself made positive remarks, but, when looking at an image of Mattos in character, he made a comment: “I didn’t wear underwear or swimming trunks when I sang – it was really slap-sex”. So, when the show premieres on Friday, 9th, at 033 Rooftop, which is at the top of Teatro Santander, the public will check out Mattos showing the real sensuality of one of the greatest Brazilian artists.

It is, therefore, with a profusion of small details that the show was built which, without following a chronological order, explores remarkable moments and songs of the singer’s trajectory that seems like a paradox: at the same time that, in his tireless search for freedom, has always shown himself too much in his artistic career, Ney also knew how to preserve, over almost 50 years of trajectory, intimate aspects that also guided his work.

“Ney is an impressive artist not only for the career he builds, but also for the broad scenic vision he has of the ensemble”, observes Marília Toledo, who shares the direction of the show with Fernanda Chamma and the script with Emilio Boechat. “He takes care of all the stages of his performance, such as choosing the repertoire and band, defining the costumes, lighting, who will sign the general direction. And when he’s on stage, he morphs into different characters. It seems incredible, but Ney never studied dance and, when we see him on stage, it seems that he was born knowing how to dance. But he never choreographs himself. It’s always free movement.”

Selection

It is precisely this freedom on stage that gives a special touch to Renan Mattos’ beautiful performance. “I seek to show the transgressive truth that marks Ney’s path, I intend to establish a spiritual relationship with him”, says the actor, who will not imitate him, especially in his voice. “I am looking for a resonance.”

The plot begins with a show by Secos & Molhados, in the middle of the military dictatorship, when a person from the audience curses Ney de v…. At that moment, the narrative jumps into the past, until it arrives at the moment when Ney as a child listens the same outrage as his father. Then begins a fusion of scenes that portray the artist’s childhood and adolescence. “They are like flashes that, sewn together, allow the public to know decisive facts in Ney’s history”, comments Fernanda Chamma, also author of the choreography. “Freedom inspires movements, which need to look spontaneous, like Ney’s on stage, who never repeats a performance: he always offers something new at each show.”

Trajectory

The brushstrokes are necessary because, at the age of 81, Ney Matogrosso has an impressive personal and artistic trajectory, from his youth marked by the confrontation with his military father, the discovery of sexuality in the Air Force, to the explosion of talent with Secos & Molhados (1973- 74) and the following solo career, without forgetting his passages through theater and cinema.

“Ney was never an alternative: he built a parallel movement in Brazilian music because his work is unique”, attests to music director Daniel Rocha, who studied the songs in depth, choosing 44 themes (with 53 insertions) that inspired the right arrangements to tell the songs. singer stories.

During the entire creative process, by the way, Ney Matogrosso remained distant, even though he met Marília, Daniel and the interpreter of his character, Renan. “I only read four versions of the script to fix possible errors in the story,” Ney tells Estadão. “He has an amazing memory, he helped fine-tune a lot of details. Ney gave us creative freedom for almost everything, except for aspects of his childhood and his time with Secos: there, he wanted precision.”

Relying mainly on Ney Matogrosso: The Biographywritten by Julio Maria, reporter for the Estadão, Marília and Boechat favored the artist who “fought the dictatorship not with words, but with his scenic attitude, entering with makeup and practically naked on stage and on television, at the time of greatest censorship that the country has ever lived”, she says. “The ambiguities he always brought to the public were on the agenda in the 70s and remain on the agenda to this day.” l