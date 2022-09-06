Manchester City will have three absences to face Sevilla in the Champions League

Credit: Reproduction/Manchester City

The Champions League group stage is about to begin! And this Tuesday (6), Manchester City visit Sevilla at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium, in the opening game of the G bracket of the competition. Departure is scheduled for 4 pm.

Manchester City embezzlement

And for today’s match, coach Pep Guardiola has three confirmed absences, all due to injury. Are theyLaporte, Walker and Stones.

“John (Stones) is not very serious. Kyle (Walker) is also not much. But I don’t know if he will be ready for Saturday, or against Dortmund, or against Wolves, before the FIFA date,” Guardiola told a news conference.

Manchester City likely lineup

A likely City lineup has: Ederson; Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Akanji and Ake; Gundogan, Rodri and De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland and Grealish.

“In my position they have Fernando, who played for City and is a great player, but generally speaking they have great players all over the pitch. We tend not to focus on individual players. Sevilla is a complete team”, said Rodri, at the same press conference.

And the opponent?

A probable Sevilla lineup has: Bono; Navas, Nianzou, Fernando and Acuna; Jordan, Rakitic and Delaney; Lamela, Gomez and En-Nesyri.

DATASHEET

Sevilla vs Manchester City

Competition: Champions League – 1st round of group G

Place: Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium

Date: Tuesday (6) at 4 pm

Stream: Space and HBO Max

“They won’t just worry about defending. We have to be prepared because they will be aggressive. This competition is played with great enthusiasm. Especially in a stadium like this. We have to be prepared for that. We have to speed up the pace. There is a big emotional component here, much more than just tactics.”

Everything about the duel between Sevilla and Manchester City, and about the matches of the Champions League round, you can follow here on fans.com