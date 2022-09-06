Marcelo is presented at Olympiacos with a party and a packed stadium | international football

Olympiacos fans put on a show for Brazilian Marcelo, the Greek club’s main reinforcement for this season. The club’s summons on social media had an effect, and the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium, in Athens, was packed for the presentation of the ex-Real Madrid left-back this Monday. In front of more than 20,000 fans, he wore the number 12 shirt, a number immortalized by his time with the Spanish team.
– I’m very happy to wear this shirt. The reception was amazing, I’m very, very happy. I hope to give my best to win titles in this great club – said Marcelo in a video posted by Olympiacos on social networks.
Marcelo was introduced at Olympiacos by the club’s owner, Evangelos Marinakis, at the hands of which he received the number 12 of the Greek team.
– Today we have the opportunity to have with us Marcelo, a legend who arrives at a legendary club. I wish he will be strong, that he will be with us for many years and that we can celebrate victories and titles in Greece and Europe – declared the owner.
Marcelo, 34, did not renew his contract with Real Madrid after 16 seasons at the club and signed a one-year contract with the Greek team. Olympiacos are second in the Greek league at the moment, with seven points after three rounds.
The club is in Group G of the Europa League, alongside Freiburg, Qarabag and Nantes, opponents of the first round, next Thursday, in France.
Check out photos from Marcelo’s performance at Olympiacos:
Marcelo will wear the shirt number 12 at Olympiacos, the same number that accompanied him at Real Madrid – Photo: Louiza Vradi/Reuters
Marcelo’s performance at Olympiacos, in Athens: side poses next to children Enzo and Liam and wife Clarice — Photo: Louiza Vradi/Reuters