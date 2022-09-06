Margaret Court: ‘I don’t think Serena ever admired me’

London, England) – The legendary Australian tennis player Margaret Court, in a rare interview with the English newspaper Daily Telegraph, published this Monday, said that his admiration for Serena Williams is not reciprocated by the American. Serena played the last game of her career on Friday, having 23 Grand Slam titles under her belt, one less than Court, who holds the overall record for both men and women. “Serena, I admired her as a player,” Court told the British newspaper. “But I don’t think she ever admired me.”

Court, now 80, is the pastor of a Protestant church in Perth and has become a controversial figure in tennis over her comments about race and homosexuality, including opposition to gay marriage. Court feels she is underrated in the sport despite her record. “It’s very sad because a lot of the press and television today, especially in tennis, doesn’t want to mention my name,” she said. “It’s only when they need it, because I still have a lot of records. In 2020, I was supposed to go to Wimbledon for the 50th anniversary of my Calendar Slam. “But then Covid-19 came and the honor never happened. In my own nation I have received titles, but they still prefer not to mention me.” She added: “I was at Wimbledon this year and no one even spoke to me.”

Overall, Court has won 64 Grand Slam titles, including singles, doubles and mixed doubles competitions, compared to Williams’ 39th overall. “The 64 – I don’t think anyone is going to hit it,” said the Australian, who won her last major singles title in 1973. “Serena played seven years longer than I did,” said Court. “I finished in my mid-30s. People forget I took two years off. I retired, like Ash Barty, at 25, thinking I would never go back to tennis. I got married, I had a kid, but then I had one of my best years.” , winning 24 out of 25 tournaments”.

Court commented that her record after becoming a mother was superior to that of the American. “I came back after two babies,” she said. “After having my first child, I won three out of four Slams. And Serena hasn’t won a Slam since she had her daughter.”

Court also said that playing in his day was more difficult. “As amateurs, we had to play every week because we didn’t have the money. Now they can take off whenever they want, fly back whenever they want.”

“We could even be away for 10 months. That’s why I first retired in 1965, because I used to get homesick. We didn’t have psychologists or coaches with us. It was a totally different world. That’s what disappoints me – that today’s players don’t honor the sport’s past.”