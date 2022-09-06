“Market bag, pizza box, on a river”

The internet loves a celebrity foulmouthed. The famous who speaks his mind manages to create a greater bond with his admirers, there is nothing better than a statement controversy. This Sunday (4), Kelly Key received an eccentric question in the Instagram question box and gave the answer every follower wants to know.

One of the singer’s followers simply wanted to know the most different place the blonde would have done poo. Kelly answered on the can and did none ceremony to talk about it. The artist answered the questions while inside the car and made a point of emphasizing that no one takes away her lead in the matter.

“Have you ever pooped in a different place?”, asked the follower.: “That one I’m a master, sorry, but nobody beats me. market bag, pizza box, weedin a river, in the middle of the riverthat’s it, nobody beats me“, he said. “That’s right, I’m queen and nobody takes away my majesty”, he concluded.

miracle lipstick

Last month, Kelly Key went public to apologize after advertising for a lipstick that promised to reduce waist figures. In the statement, the singer admits the mistake. “Although I have never done direct advertising, a contact was made so that I could experiment with the product and give an internal testimonial that ended up going viral. As much as it’s been three years since this happened, it turns and moves people talk again. The truth is that for us to have sustainable weight loss, it is best to do what I share every day: diet, training”, said in the social networks.