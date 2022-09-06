Market increased GDP estimate for the 10th time

The Focus Report once again raised the forecast for Brazil’s economic growth. The most recent collection shows that the financial market has increased the estimate to 2.26% of expansion in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). O central bank (BC) released the latest edition of the document this Monday, 5th.

Published weekly, it is the tenth time in a row that the market has revised upwards its expectation for GDP growth. At the same time, the document also reveals the tenth downward revision of the estimate of inflation measured by the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA). Thus, the projection for price increases dropped to 6.61%.

Ten weeks ago, the market estimated that the GDP would grow 1.51%, and the IPCA 7.96%. In other words: the forecast for economic performance increased by 0.75 percentage point and for the increase in the IPCA it decreased by 1.35 percentage point.

Compared to the first Focus Report of the year, conducted using data collected on January 7, the forecast for economic performance improved by almost 2 percentage points. In the report that opened 2022, the market estimated growth of 0.28% for GDP. Inflation, on the other hand, worsened, since in the same edition the IPCA projection was 5.03%.

“O Focus Report summarizes the statistics calculated considering the market expectations collected up to the Friday prior to its publication”, informs the institution. “It is released every Monday. The report brings the graphic evolution and the weekly behavior of the projections for price indices, economic activity, exchange rate, Selic rate, among other indicators. The projections are from the market, not from the BC.”

Paulo Guedes celebrates GDP growth

Last week, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics revealed that GDP for the second quarter of 2022 grew by 1.2%. Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, celebrated the result. According to the website Value Investhe declared that Brazil’s economy is the one that will grow the most in the world.

“Brazil is flying, it is safe, it is firm”, said Guedes, on Thursday 1st. The minister also stated that the national economy was starting to recover from a terrible disaster of previous governments and came the worst crisis in history, the pandemic. “We went through both waves,” he declared. “The country is standing and surprising.”