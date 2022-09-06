Market reduces inflation projection and increases GDP for 2022, says Focus

1Billion newsroom Financial market bets on country growth after GDP release for the second quarter of 2022

The Focus bulletin readjusted the country’s growth projection in 2022 to 2.26% and reduced the year’s inflation prospects, which should end at 6.6%. The data were released by the Central Bank on Monday (5).

Previously, the financial market predicted Brazil’s Gross Domestic Product at 2.1% for 2022. Inflation, on the other hand, should end the year at 6.7%, according to last week’s data.

The disclosure of the country’s GDP growth of 1.2% in the second quarter helped to boost financial market expectations. The deflation registered in July and the forecasts for August also encourage analysts.

Focus maintained its forecast for the Selic rate, which should end the year at 13.75% per year. The BC still predicts the dollar closing at R$ 5.20, the same value estimated last week.

For 2023, the financial market also readjusted its GDP growth forecast from 0.37% to 0.47%. Inflation was also reduced from 5.30% to 5.27%.

The data are still quite different compared to the estimates of the Ministry of Economy. In the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO), the economic team predicted inflation of 3.3% and GDP of 2.5% for the next year.





