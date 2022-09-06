‘Marte Um’, national nominee to try for a spot at the Oscars, makes a real defense of the Brazilian family; g1 already seen | Movie theater

“Defending the Brazilian family” is an old argument in conversations about moralism, prejudice and violence. “Marte Um”, on the other hand, dives with an open mind into the relationships of a house on the outskirts of Contagem (MG) – a profound and sensitive defense of the Brazilian family.

The film by director and screenwriter from Minas Gerais Gabriel Martins was nominated by the Brazilian Film Academy to compete for a spot at the 2023 Oscars in the category of Best International Film.

It follows the dreams and frustrations of a family of lower-middle-class black people: parents Tércia and Wellington (Rejane Farias and Carlos Francisco) and brothers Deivinho and Eunice (Cícero Lucas and Camila Damião).

Caretaker Wellington wants his son to be a football player. The boy dreams of being an astronaut and going to Mars. Law student Eunice wants to move in with her girlfriend. The housewife and day laborer Tércia has a nervous breakdown in the midst of this family earthquake.

The film takes place in 2018, with references to the election of Jair Bolsonaro. The conflicts of generation, race, social class and gender in Brazil are all reflected in the family. But there are no easy answers, as in any relationship between parents and siblings – recalls “Benzinho”, by carioca Gustavo Pizzi.

Gabriel’s goal with Sorin

The daring dream of Deivinho to go on a space trip to Mars is the axis of the film. But Gabriel Martins manages to balance the dilemmas of the four family members, all in good performances, so that none of them becomes just a villain or a caricature.

The mix with non-actors (including a great participation by the Argentine soccer player Sorín, idol of Cruzeiro) and the Minas Gerais dialogues give a natural touch of humor. The Russian musician and actor APR stands out as Flávio, Wellington’s concierge colleague, stands out.

“Mars One” ties together the growing frustrations of the four familiars and manages to arrive at an optimistic outcome. It is only possible with the delicate work of Gabriel Martins, with his defense of the royal family and its potential, without hiding clashes and contradictions.

It is the most tightly knit work, so far, of a talented generation of filmmakers from Contagem, who started at the Minas Gerais film production company Filmes de Plástico, created in 2009.

Among the other award-winning films of this generation are the great “In the heart of the world”, by Gabriel Gabriel with Maurílio Martins, and “Arábia”, by Affonso Uchoa.