‘Marte Um’ will represent Brazil at the Oscars: ‘a love letter to Brazilians’

The film marks the debut of Gabriel Martins in a solo feature, after “In the heart of the world” in partnership with Maurilio Martins.

Gives RFI – The film “Mars Um”, by director Gabriel Martins, will be Brazil’s representative at the Oscars. The plot, which tells the story of a black boy from the outskirts of Belo Horizonte who aspires to be an astronaut, is set against the backdrop of the dreams of a country in transformation, shortly after the 2018 presidential election.

“Marte Um” was among the finalists to represent Brazil alongside “A Mãe”, by Cristiano Burlan, “A Viagem de Pedro”, by Laís Bodanzky, “Carvão”, by Carolina Markowicz, “Pacificado”, by Paxton Winters , and “Paloma”, by Marcelo Gomes.

“Mars One” had a good reception at international events. In March of this year, he participated in the Toulouse Film Festival in France, where he received a lot of applause.

At the time, in an interview with RFI, the director said that his film was “a love letter to Brazilians”. “I consider myself a very passionate person for Brazil. Even in the face of bad circumstances, I never wanted to leave or ignore it, I always face the country head on, and this film is, in a way, the unfolding of that”, declared the director.

Watch the movie trailer:

