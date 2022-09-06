Mbappé responds if he asked PSG to sell Neymar and says he even spoke to the president of France about going to Real Madrid: ‘Madness’

In an interview with the American newspaper The New York TimesKylian Mbappé said how conversation with the French president weighed in on his decision to stay at Paris Saint-Germain

O Kylian Mbappé’s leading role since you decided to refuse the Real Madrid and renew your contract with the Paris Saint-Germain has not only manifested itself on the field. The striker, who became the number 1 penalty taker in the squad, has adopted a more ‘sincere’ stance also in front of the cameras.

After open up about his behind-the-scenes relationship with Neymarthe striker was also questioned about having interfered with the Brazilian’s permanence at the club.

According to French media reports, the Parisians were determined to negotiate for shirt 10 until the last moment of the transfer window, but ran into a lack of interested parties.

“This is not my job. I don’t want to do that because I’m no good. I’m good on the field. Off the field, that’s not my role. There are many people who are better than me.” The New York Times.

Mbappé’s change of status in the corridors of the Parc des Princes went directly to his having refused a transfer to Real Madrid, which the striker himself never hid was a childhood dream. And the process of convincing the player to ‘hold’ the player in Paris even went through the president of France, Emmanuel Macron.

“I never thought I would talk to the president about my future, the future in my career, so it’s crazy, really crazy,” he said. “He told me, ‘I want you to stay. I don’t want you to leave now. You are very important to the country,’” Mbappé said, adding that the conversation with the French president influenced his decision.

“Of course,” Mbappé said. “When the president says that to you, it counts.”