Mbappé responds to controversy over witchcraft accusation involving Pogba

After Mathias Pogba, Paul Pogba’s brother, revealed that the midfielder made possible a supposed spell to harm Mbappé, the matter was addressed for the first time by shirt 7. In a press conference this Monday (5), the PSG ace preferred not to feed the controversy, which is why he chose to trust his French teammate.

“Today I prefer to trust the word of a teammate. He called me and gave his version of events. Right now, it’s his word against his brother’s, so I’m going to trust my teammate.“, said.

“As for the national team, we have a great competition (World Cup) and he already has a lot of problems, so I think it’s not the time to intensify it for him. Let’s see how this unfolds. I’m pretty detached from it all.“, he added.

Mbappé called the Pogba brothers to get satisfaction about the spell case. Mathias Pogba accuses Paul Pogba of seeking a sorcerer to harm Mbappé. However, Pogba would have admitted that he sought, but to protect himself from injury, not against Mbappé. 🗞 @igesporte

As the French press has been following the case closely, reports point out that Pogba suffered an extortion attempt worth 13 million euros by a group that his brother is a part of. In this way, the Juventus player reported the case to the authorities, as he had been approached by people armed with rifles.

With less than three months to go until the World Cup, the case is handled with caution, but it causes concern for France’s national team. According to the newspaper L’Équipe, Mbappé and his staff are following the case from afar, but are aware that Mathias Pogba alleges tangible evidence that his brother, in fact, sought to harm his teammate.