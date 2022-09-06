MC William do Borel is arrested after concert with Buchecha

William Santos Souza, known as MC William do Borel, was arrested after his performance at Rock in Rio yesterday. He sang along with Buchecha at Espaço Favela.

The arrest was made by the federal police, who reported that William do Borel had an arrest warrant as a result of his conviction for drug trafficking. The warrant was issued by the State Court of Curitiba.

In a note sent to splashthe corporation stated that it waited for the singer’s show to end so that the festival’s schedule was not affected.

Before his arrest, he even posed with Buchecha, MC Koringa, Tati Quebra Barraco, among others.

William do Borel had already been arrested in 2012 on suspicion of drug trafficking.

splash tries to contact the artist’s defense, still without success. The space remains open.

Who is William do Borel?

William made fame in the funk universe alongside MC Duda. In the 1990s, the duo released tracks such as “Rap do Borel”, “Rap da Morena”, “Rap da Criança”, “Rap do Borel 2” and “Rap da Gata”.

“Rap da Morena” catapulted William and Duda to the top of the funk charts. Launched on a Saturday, on a television program dedicated to the genre, the song reached the top of the charts a few days later, according to the portal “Funk de Raiz”.

With the success, the duo even recorded with Lulu Santos and participated in the program of presenter Xuxa Meneghel. In the 1996 Carnival, the “Rap do Borel”, sung by the samba leader Nego, from Unidos da Tijuca, was the first funk to be sung in the concentration of a samba school in Marquês de Sapucaí.