Medical councilor asks for injunction to prevent Marcelo Rangel from testifying at CPI da Saúde | BNT

In full swing, the Processing Parliamentary Commission (CPI) that seeks to investigate irregularities in health services in the municipality of Ponta Grossa, received on Tuesday (6) the information that former mayor Marcelo Rangel will not testify, after presenting a Habeas Corpus requested by councilor Doctor Érick.

The Health CPI investigates cases of irregularities in the municipality’s public health in the last 8 years. During the investigations and hearings, former mayor Marcelo Rangel was summoned three times in order to give testimony at a hearing held by the councilors that make up the commission.

Rangel’s testimony was scheduled to take place this Tuesday (6), at 2 pm, during hearings by the CPI.

On September 1st, the 1st Criminal Court of Ponta Grossa received a request for a Habeas Corpus Preventive, filed by councilor Erick Camargo, against the act of the president of the CPI to request testimony from Rangel as witnesses in the investigations.

In the report sent to the Court, Dr. Eric stated “that the patient [Marcelo Rangel] held the position of municipal mayor in 6 (six) of the 8 (eight) years investigated by the Commission and thereforecould not be summoned as a witness. “

In the document, the councilor requested the request for an injunction, to release the ex-mayor from giving testimony in the investigation that aims to elucidate irregularities in health.

The request for an injunction was accepted by the court, Rangel may attend the deposition of his own free will, with the right to remain silent, given the condition of possible investigation.

councilor Celso Cieslak (PRTB), president of the CPI, in order to obtain information about the procedures of the CPI and the position of the members in relation to the preliminary injunction.

Cieslak informed that the Commission was not officially informed about the decision and the hearing is still scheduled for 2 pm today.

” Are five members of the CPI, we cannot comment on what procedures will be adopted before this injunction is delivered by a Justice Officer”.

Councilman Geraldo Stocco, rapporteur for the Health CPI, stated that the injunction would be a real absurdity, in addition to Rangel asking for Habeas Corpus on behalf of a councilor who was from the same party. For Stocco, Rangel wants to escape the CPI and that dialogue was never part of the former mayor’s curriculum.

According to the rapporteur, the Commission will appeal the decision.