Meet the 100 Startups to Watch 2022 – Small Business Big Business

Small Businesses & Big Businesses reveals, this Tuesday (6/9), the 100 Startups to Watch 2022. The list annually elects the most promising businesses in the Brazilian innovation ecosystem. In its fifth edition, the selection recognizes the companies that must shine in the market — facing a scenario both challenging and full of opportunities — in this and in the coming years.
The sector is on an upward curve, despite the bumps. After a period marked by records in investmentswith a total of US$ 9 billion raised in 2021, the first half of 2022 saw a reduction in contributions and layoffs in startups of all sizes. Still, the supply of capital should remain consistent and there are favorable biases. “In the last three years, we had gigantic rounds for a few companies. Without mega-rounds, valuations are returning to historical averages. This is good, it gives more sustainability to the chain. After the excess capital, we are returning to balance”, says Maria Rita Spina Bueno, board member of Anjos do Brasil. For Felipe Matos, president of ABStartups (Brazilian Association of Startups), the expectation for this year is for growth in both the number of startups and early stage investment.
The list of 100 Startups to Watch – project developed by Small Businesses & Big Businesses, BUSINESS season, EloGroup and innovation – portrays this moment full of possibilities. The 1,872 applicants were evaluated in terms of innovation, market potential, business, team and solution maturity. For the first time, the questionnaire asked questions about the founders’ profile, including race/color, gender, disability and socioeconomic background, as well as questions about the positive social and environmental impacts that the startup causes, and considered these aspects in the evaluation.
Based on this analysis, 200 finalists were selected, who were screened by a committee formed by representatives of the main organizations, investment funds and public initiatives to promote the startup ecosystem, in addition to journalists from Editora Globo. The data also made it possible to trace the profile and evolution of the registered startups in recent years. The full content is in the September edition of PEGN, available on the Globo Mais app and on newsstands.
Check out the 100 Startups To Watch 2022:
agribusiness
Agrotools
Auster Technology
cropman
Gavea Marketplace
Deploy IT Solutions
krilltech
handle
change my world
quanticum
solution
Construction
Construcode
Tabas
Education
uncomplicate
Layers Education
Lingopass
Weego
finance
Accountfy
bankme
Bitfy
bizcapital
Simple Account
blush
Divibank
dootax
Eqseed
Franq Open Banking
Legitimate
monkey
Nimbly
online
pay light
pomelo
proved
Quasar Technology
Swap
truepay
zip
Impact
The land
Invisible food
Gesuas
trash
vertown
Industry
Gedanken
Telite SA
Tract
Logistics
freight
Infleet
RoutEasy
Marketing
bornlogic
erah
scale
hypr
Napp Solutions
Ramper
RP Trader
WeClever
HR
looms
pulses
Health and wellness
Beep Health
Clinicarx
Hisnek
ISA LAB
JustForYou
kidopi
live up
Pipo Saúde
Sami Health
sleepup
tact
ViBe Health
Vyro Biotherapeutics
WeCancer
Yamo Superfoods
Youfeel Health
insurance
Azos Seguros
fair
services
EuRecycle
Gabriel
Hubla
nexforce
winnin
Information Technology
A4 Solutions
AEVO
Co.Aktion
Company Hero
Econodata
Digital exact
fiscontech
Frubana
IBBX
IDwall
klavi
mapperidea
Paytrack
postmetry
IQ Tech
smarthis
Ubots
UpFlux
Yapoli
Want access to exclusive PEGN content? Just click here and sign!