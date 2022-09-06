Meet the 100 Startups to Watch 2022 – Small Business Big Business

+



Small Businesses & Big Businesses reveals, this Tuesday (6/9), the 100 Startups to Watch 2022. The list annually elects the most promising businesses in the Brazilian innovation ecosystem. In its fifth edition, the selection recognizes the companies that must shine in the market — facing a scenario both challenging and full of opportunities — in this and in the coming years.

PEGN reveals the 100 Startups to Watch 2022 (Photo: Editora Globo)

The sector is on an upward curve, despite the bumps. After a period marked by records in investmentswith a total of US$ 9 billion raised in 2021, the first half of 2022 saw a reduction in contributions and layoffs in startups of all sizes. Still, the supply of capital should remain consistent and there are favorable biases. “In the last three years, we had gigantic rounds for a few companies. Without mega-rounds, valuations are returning to historical averages. This is good, it gives more sustainability to the chain. After the excess capital, we are returning to balance”, says Maria Rita Spina Bueno, board member of Anjos do Brasil. For Felipe Matos, president of ABStartups (Brazilian Association of Startups), the expectation for this year is for growth in both the number of startups and early stage investment.

The list of 100 Startups to Watch – project developed by Small Businesses & Big Businesses, BUSINESS season, EloGroup and innovation – portrays this moment full of possibilities. The 1,872 applicants were evaluated in terms of innovation, market potential, business, team and solution maturity. For the first time, the questionnaire asked questions about the founders’ profile, including race/color, gender, disability and socioeconomic background, as well as questions about the positive social and environmental impacts that the startup causes, and considered these aspects in the evaluation.

Based on this analysis, 200 finalists were selected, who were screened by a committee formed by representatives of the main organizations, investment funds and public initiatives to promote the startup ecosystem, in addition to journalists from Editora Globo. The data also made it possible to trace the profile and evolution of the registered startups in recent years. The full content is in the September edition of PEGN, available on the Globo Mais app and on newsstands.

Check out the 100 Startups To Watch 2022:

agribusiness

Agrotools

Auster Technology

cropman

Gavea Marketplace

Deploy IT Solutions

krilltech

handle

change my world

quanticum

solution

Construction

Construcode

Tabas

Education

uncomplicate

Layers Education

Lingopass

Weego

finance

Accountfy

bankme

Bitfy

bizcapital

Simple Account

blush

Divibank

dootax

Eqseed

Franq Open Banking

Legitimate

monkey

Nimbly

online

pay light

pomelo

proved

Quasar Technology

Swap

truepay

zip

Impact

The land

Invisible food

Gesuas

trash

vertown

Industry

Gedanken

Telite SA

Tract

Logistics

freight

Infleet

RoutEasy

Marketing

bornlogic

erah

scale

hypr

Napp Solutions

Ramper

RP Trader

WeClever

HR

looms

pulses

Health and wellness

Beep Health

Clinicarx

Hisnek

ISA LAB

JustForYou

kidopi

live up

Pipo Saúde

Sami Health

sleepup

tact

ViBe Health

Vyro Biotherapeutics

WeCancer

Yamo Superfoods

Youfeel Health

insurance

Azos Seguros

fair

services

EuRecycle

Gabriel

Hubla

nexforce

winnin

Information Technology

A4 Solutions

AEVO

Co.Aktion

Company Hero

Econodata

Digital exact

fiscontech

Frubana

IBBX

IDwall

klavi

mapperidea

Paytrack

postmetry

IQ Tech

smarthis

Ubots

UpFlux

Yapoli

