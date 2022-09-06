Mega-Sena accumulated once more; see how to play and win the prize of R$ 60 MILLION

The Mega-Sena prize accumulated once again. That is, it is waiting for one more lucky person to hit the 06 tens. The next chance will be during contest number 2,517, which will take place this Thursday, September 8, 2022. The prize is estimated at R$ 60 million, where the winner will be able to use money as he sees fit.

Furthermore, it is important to remember that the previous draw (contest nº 2,516) counted on the dozens 08 – 17 – 49 – 51 – 52 – 53. In all, 94 people made the corner and each one will take an incredible R$ 49,051.86. Finally, there were 6,665 winning bets on the court, with each one giving the right to R$ 988.29. Next, learn more about.

How to play in Mega-Sena contest nº 2.517?

According to Mega-Sena rules, only citizens over 18 years of age can participate in the contests. In this sense, if you meet this requirement, you can make your fazinha online, on the Lotteries website or in person at any of the Lottery Houses.

Nowadays the value of the single bet is R$ 4.50 for 06 tens. However, those who wish can place a bet with more numbers, with a limit of 15. Remembering that: the more numbers added, the greater the value of the bet, following a table developed by Caixa.

The draw for Mega-Sena contest nº 2,517 will take place next Thursday (09/8), in the city of São Paulo, at Espaço da Sorte. If you find it interesting, know that you can follow the live broadcast on Caixa’s YouTube channel, starting at 8 pm, Brasília time.

How to receive the award?

If luck is on your side and you win the lottery prize, you can receive the amounts at any accredited lottery house or Caixa branches. If the gross premium exceeds BRL 1,903.98, payment can only be made at Caixa Econômica Federal branches.

In addition, amounts equal to or above R$ 10,000.00 are paid within a minimum period of 02 business days, as of their presentation at a CAIXA branch.

Finally, if Mega-Sena has a winner again, the person will have a period of 90 calendar days, from the date of the draw, to redeem the amount. There, the winner must present proof of bet, identification document with CPF and bank account number. The money will be transferred within 2 business days.

