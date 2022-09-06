Michael asks for termination of contract with Al Hilal and puts Brazilian giant as a priority to return to Brazil

Striker Michael may be painting in Brazilian football in the year 2023. The player, ex-Flamengo and, today, wearing the colors of the Al Hilal, from Arabia, would have asked for a friendly termination with the Arab club with the intention of returning to Brazilian football. The information is from the channel ‘FlaZoeiro‘, on Youtube.

According to the source, the player has filed a friendly request to terminate his contract in order to return to play in Brazilian football, and his priority is to return to wearing the colors of the Flamengo, the club in which he lived his peak in his football career. However, Michael’s first request was denied by Al Hilal, the great leader of the Arabian National League at this time.

The source also claims that Michael, who recently lost his mother, goes through many personal problems outside Brazil and this could be one of the reasons for a possible return to Flamengo or, who knows, according to other sources, close with another Brazilian club. . Anyway, according to the source, Flamengo is Michael’s priority in a possible return to Brazil.

In 2021, Michael was one of Flamengo’s big names in the season. He left the club in January 2022, after being Flamengo’s top scorer in the Brasileirão and being sold for a good amount to Al Hilal.

Michael back to Flamengo? Check it out below

Michael eye clubs

In addition to Fla, other clubs can gain strength in the face of Micha’s name. This is how it happens inside Corinthians and São Paulo. On the market, the player is valued at more than 20 million euros.