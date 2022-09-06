Ministry of Justice suspends sale of iPhones without charger in Brazil

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP) announced this Tuesday (6) the suspension of the sale of iPhones without charger throughout Brazil. The ministry also fined Apple Computer Brasil almost R$ 12.3 million and ordered the cancellation of the registration of the brand’s smartphones, from the iPhone 12 model, at the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

It is possible to appeal the decision, which was published in today’s Official Gazette. wanted by InfoMoney, Apple (AAPL34) said it would not comment at this time. The ministry says that the company claimed, in its defense in the administrative process, that the decision not to supply the chargers was out of environmental concern, to encourage sustainable consumption.

The report also sought Anatel, to question whether the registrations of the brand’s devices have already been revoked, but it has not received a response so far.

The process of the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), an agency linked to the Ministry of Justice, was opened in December. The secretary says the charges against Apple are:

Bundled sales (when the customer needs to buy an item separately to ensure the device works);

Sale of incomplete product or lacking essential functionality;

Refusal to sell the complete product through discrimination against the consumer;

Transfer of liability to third parties.

Senacon also says that Apple’s arguments “were not enough, since the company’s decision to sell the devices without a charger ended up transferring the entire burden to the consumer” and that “the manufacturer could take other measures to reduce the impact environment, such as the use of USB-C type cable connectors and chargers, adopted as the industry standard today”.

Other fines

The decision of the Ministry of Justice comes less than 2 weeks after Procon-RJ fined Apple R$ 12.2 million for the same reason. The consumer protection agency, linked to the government of Rio de Janeiro, considered the sale of cell phones without the power charger for wall socket as an abusive practice, which can configure tying.

The Procon-RJ fine refers to the iPhone 12, but the iPhone 13 and 14 were also the target of two other notifications from the Rio de Janeiro agency for the lack of chargers, with fines that can also be around R$ 12 million for each device. .

The company has also been fined R$ 10.5 million by Procon-SP, in March 2021, but the InfoMoney recently revealed that Apple did not pay the fine and filed a lawsuit against the assessment of the agency, linked to the government of São Paulo.

disapproval note

Senacon highlighted in a note that Apple has also been fined by the Procons of Santa Catarina, Fortaleza (CE) and Caldas Novas (GO) and even sentenced in court, but “to date, it has not taken any measures to minimize the damage and continues to sell cell phones. without chargers”. He also said that other manufacturers were also prosecuted, but “they have presented proposals for a solution”.

The body linked to the Ministry of Justice, the state Procons and other bodies that are part of the National Consumer Protection System (SNDC) also signed a rejection note, in which they claim to be against the practice of companies to remove chargers from smartphones sold.

The secretariat also stated that, if “it persists in the infractions, Apple may be considered a repeat offender, with the application of new even more serious punishments”.

Understand the infractions that Apple committed, according to Senacon:

Tied sale: Senacon says that Apple practices tying for “dissimulation”, as it forces the consumer to indirectly purchase a second product (the charger), without which the main device does not work;

Senacon says that Apple practices tying for “dissimulation”, as it forces the consumer to indirectly purchase a second product (the charger), without which the main device does not work; Sale of incomplete product or product lacking essential functionality: the secretariat says that the sale of the product without a charger is enough for it to be considered “inappropriate or inappropriate for the consumption for which it is intended or that reduces its value”, according to the Consumer Protection Code (CDC). It also says that if the utility of a good depends on another that is not supplied by the manufacturer, this practice is illegal.

the secretariat says that the sale of the product without a charger is enough for it to be considered “inappropriate or inappropriate for the consumption for which it is intended or that reduces its value”, according to the Consumer Protection Code (CDC). It also says that if the utility of a good depends on another that is not supplied by the manufacturer, this practice is illegal. Refusal to sell the complete product through discrimination against the consumer: the discrimination factor adopted by the company is the consumer’s income, as it allows loyalty and constant replacement by the same user of the devices, in the interval of a few months or years, according to the defense body linked to the Ministry of Justice;

the discrimination factor adopted by the company is the consumer’s income, as it allows loyalty and constant replacement by the same user of the devices, in the interval of a few months or years, according to the defense body linked to the Ministry of Justice; Transfer of responsibilities to third parties: the consumer protection agency states that “the practice adopted by Apple generates 2 types of transfer of responsibility”: the transfer of responsibility for supplying the charger and the transfer of responsibility to the Brazilian State and its exchange policy, since, even if the devices come without charging devices, their prices have not dropped.

